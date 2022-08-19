FAIRMONT — Fairmont Field Club saw its first action of the season, Morgantown hosted a squad of Huskies, and two conferences clashed this week in local golf, as the prep golf season has gotten into full swing and Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont and North Marion get their carts revving at full gear.
In addition to the matches that have been, there is quite a match soon to come. The Marion County Invitational is just around the corner for the three teams, set to take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Green Hills Country Club.
Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, Elkins and Grafton took to the Fairmont Field Club on Monday in what was Fairmont Senior’s first home match of the year. Rain swept in and threatened to derail the day, but the four teams persevered and finished their business, with the Polar Bears playing well on their home greens.
Fairmont Senior shot 175 as a team. East Fairmont shot 190 for second place, Elkins shot 197 and Grafton shot 202.
Landen Barkley secured medalist honors with a 41, while East Fairmont’s Blake Hunt and Logan Huffman were tied for runner-up with 43’s. As for the rest of the Fairmont Senior squad, Caden Musgrove shot a 44 and Gianna Koski shot a 47 to reach their team total.
On East’s side of things, in addition to Hunt’s 43, Tanner Bartholow shot a 47, Grayson Stewart finished at 48, and Garrett Bosley finished with 52.
The North Marion Huskies were simultaneously in action Monday, traveling to The Pines Country Club in Morgantown to play a round against the Mohigans, University and Buckhannon-Upshur.
Morgantown fared the best of the bunch, shooting 327 as a team. University came in second at 339, and also counted the day’s medalist, Landon Spiker, among their ranks. Spiker shot a 78 on the day. North Marion followed with 374 and Buckhannon-Upshur finished with a 388.
Spencer Parrish led the Huskies on Monday, as the sophomore shot a 90 on the course. The rest of North Marion’s team followed closely behind — Will Lemasters shot a 92, Brady Anderson a 93, and Garrett Stanley a 99.
All three teams were in action together when next they played, as the three were part of Wednesday’s Cardinal-Big 10 Conference Challenge, pitting the two conferences against each other.
The 19-team outing took place at Big Bend Golf Course in Kanawha County.
For the Cardinal Conference, participants included Winfield, reigning Class-AA champion Herbert Hoover, Chapmanville, Nitro, Wayne, Sissonville and Scott.
For the Big 10 Conference, Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, North Marion, Philip Barbour, Preston, Grafton, Buckhannon-Upshur, Robert C. Byrd, Elkins, Lincoln and Lewis County made the trek.
Winfield ended up with the low team-score of 213, and had the medalist on their squad, Jackson Woodburn, who shot a 70.
Fairmont Senior did well among the Big 10 teams present, and against the field in general. They carded a team score of 239, second-lowest among Big 10 teams and fourth-lowest overall.
Logan Huffman shot a 77 to pace the Polar Bears, Caden Musgrove came in with an 80, and Landen Barkley carded an 82.
East Fairmont carded a 250 as a team. Blake Hunt had another strong day, finishing at 80 strokes. Tanner Bartholow finished at 84, and Grayson Stewart shot an 86.
North Marion finished the day with a team total of 334. Sawyer Perkins finished at 106, Logan McCartney carded a 112, and Matthew Snoderly carded a 116.
Cardinal-Big 10 Conference Challenge.
Winfield — 213
Herbert Hoover — 227
Bridgeport — 235
Fairmont Senior — 239
Philip Barbour — 247
East Fairmont — 250
Preston — 256
Grafton — 258
Lincoln — 266
Elkins — 268
Chapmanville — 271
Lewis County — 272
Buckhannon-Upshur — 275
Nitro — 280
Wayne — 294
Sissonville — 329
North Marion — 334
Scott — 406
