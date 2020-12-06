FAIRMONT — A 2020 season full of uncertainty and doubt for teams across the state turned out to be one of triumph and assuredness for Fairmont Senior High, as the Polar Bears reeled off a 10-2 season and were ultimately the last team standing in Class AA to claim their second state title in three seasons.
The pinnacle moment for Fairmont Senior, of course, was its state semifinal showdown with rival Bluefield at Mitchell Stadium, which was the fourth consecutive playoff meeting between the two Class AA powers. All season long, Polar Bears coaches and players eyed a rematch with the Beavers as this season’s end game after Bluefield snapped FSHS’s 26-game win streak and spoiled its bid for a repeat title last year, and when the matchup finally materialized, Fairmont Senior rose to the occasion with a gut-check 21-19 victory.
The Polar Bears’ victory over the Beavers resulted in much more than revenge in the end, however, as Fairmont Senior was later declared the official Class AA state champions by the WVSSAC after COVID-19 protocols wiped out the state title games for all three classifications.
Fairmont Senior’s road back to the top of Class AA was driven by the efforts of many individuals, both inside and outside of the program, as well as a confluence of factors, both in and out of the Polar Bears’ control. Let’s take a look at three particular storylines that laid the path for Fairmont Senior’s 2020 season.
1. Program DNA, culture overcomes all
Talk to any current member of the Polar Bears — coach or player — and it’ll become clear there’s an ever-permeating reverence for the program’s past history within the Fairmont Senior locker room. There’s a respect for those who came before them, but also an obligation to uphold the standards those people set. That established program-wide attitude of appreciating the past while always trying to take things a step further into the future is how a foundation of striving for greatness gets laid — its how culture forms and cyclical success emerges.
Fairmont Senior, first under former coach J.L. Abbott and now under current coach Nick Bartic, has cemented itself as a state power for the past five-plus seasons.
Over the past seven seasons entering the 2020 campaign, the Polar Bears averaged 10.7 wins per year, made the playoffs seven-consecutive times, played in five straight state semifinals, appeared in three state title games and won the 2018 Class AA state championship. Their combined record over those seven seasons from 2013 to 2019 was 75-16 (.824).
That level of year-to-year success is an indicator of sheer institutional wherewithal, from engrained player work habits to commitment from the coaching staff. It sets the expectations for everyone within the program throughout both the offseason and the season, a year-to-year competitive advantage that carries even more weight in the off-kilter, by-the-minute environment of the 2020 season.
In 2020, Fairmont Senior’s deep-rooted DNA of constant competition and unflappable swagger first helped to stave off a COVID-19-induced offseason malaise and then, later on, was a major boost in steadying the season after a 1-2 start.
“Playing our schedule, we knew we weren’t going to be as experienced coming into the season,” Bartic said earlier this week on MetroNews’ High School Sportsline, “but we thought really the only way we could battle-test our guys was to go play the best and that’s what we did.”
Following those early-season losses to Class AAA powers Bridgeport and Musselman, Fairmont Senior ripped off a nine-game win streak to close the season, including a huge upset win over then-Class AAA No. 1 Spring Valley on Oct. 9 and, of course, the revenge win over Bluefield in the state semifinal-turned-Class AA title game.
“This season, you’re just appreciative you get a chance to play, but at the same time, we expected to be here and our guys know that,” Bartic said heading into the semifinal rematch with Bluefield. “Our program is at a level where we expect to be in these games.”
2. Star QB Gage Michael goes out on top to complete a record-setting career
Two years ago, Fairmont Senior entered the 2019 season with state title repeat aspirations following a record-breaking undefeated 2018 season that stands as the greatest in school history. No one doubted the Polar Bears wouldn’t still be a good team going into the fall of 2019, but approaching the level of the 2018 squad seem far fetched.
Well, enter then-junior quarterback Gage Michael.
Michael took over for 2018 Kennedy Award winner Connor Neal at quarterback for Fairmont Senior in 2019, following a two-year stretch in which Neal set school records for career TD passes (79) and career passing yards (6,449) while leading the Polar Bears to a 26-2 record in 28 career starts. Michael, who was a lockdown cornerback and do-it-all offensive weapon as a sophomore on that 2018 team, faced a nearly impossible task in trying to replicate both Neal’s individual success and the Polar Bears’ team accomplishments.
And yet, when Michael put a bow on his FSHS career in Bluefield on Nov. 28, he had carved out his only place in the annals of Fairmont Senior program history. In his two seasons as the Polar Bears’ starting QB, Michael threw for 4,474 yards and 55 TDs and rushed for 3,192 yards and 39 TDs, while leading Fairmont Senior to a 21-3 record in 24 career starts.
Michael, who was also an all-state-caliber defensive player the past two seasons — a feat even Neal couldn’t match — is the lone player in FSHS program history to ever eclipse 8,000 career yards of total offense.
“Going out as a senior as a state champion, it’s an amazing feeling,” Michael said after the Polar Bears’ season finale victory over Bluefield. “It just goes to show all of the work the guys put in, all those 5 a.m. mornings before school and then coming back again after school, it really paid off.”
He was electric, a dual threat unlike any other in the program’s history. There were moments during the season, especially early on, when Michael was the Fairmont Senior offense. His dynamism as a runner and capabilities as a passer were the catalyst.
3. Roster-wide improvement, especially in the trenches, fuel Polar Bears’ peak
Early on in the season, and even into the meat of Fairmont Senior’s 2020 schedule, the Polar Bears weren’t measuring up to their usual levels of dominance. They still mostly roasted middling Big 10 Conference teams and lost to only two Top 5 Class AAA teams — defeats even the state’s best teams wouldn’t necessarily have warded off. However, there was an imbalance to their winning formula.
There were games where one wondered if Michael’s brilliance alone was enough — or rather had to be enough — to get this team back to the promised land. Fairmont Senior’s two-way line play was a major work in progress, the secondary appeared a bit rickety, and Michael was the team’s only true game-breaker, especially once wide receiver Kayson Nealy was lost for the season with a knee injury.
But as the season went on, Fairmont Senior steadily started to round into the form. The line on both sides of the ball, under the tutelage of offensive line coach Troy Bigelow and defensive line coach Tyler Phillips, respectively, made massive strides, adopting the Polar Bears’ standard two-way nastiness and physicality. The Polar Bears’ upset over Spring Valley — known for its hulking, star-studded line — was a touchstone moment, and by the time, Fairmont Senior and Bluefield went at it again in the state semis, FSHS’s offensive and defensive lines were the cornerstones of their victory.
“It’s really satisfying for this offensive line — they had big shoes to fill and they were a little shaky at the beginning of the year, but we continued to get better and it’s a real testament to our student-athletes,” Bartic said after the Bluefield game, one in which Fairmont Senior hammered the Beavers for 333 rushing yards on 48 carries. “These guys worked very hard all season — offseason and in-season — and they continued to progress and improve. For our offensive line to put in a performance like that, it’s awesome.”
The bolstered play of the lines, which were anchored by seniors Aidan Green, Iain Campbell and Will Runyan, coincided with a more filled out overall team.
Fairmont Senior unearthed a healthier base run game, to go along with Michael’s designed QB isos and off-tackle runs, in the likes of running backs Kieshawn Cottingham, Dylan Ours and Zach Toothman, and in the Bluefield game, FSHS offensive coaching savants Mike Mainella and Mark Sampson even rolled out jumbo personnel packages that featured Nicky Scott at tight end, Koby Toothman as an H-back, and Noah Clifton as an extra lineman. And the FSHS defense, orchestrated by Bartic, also solidified as the season wore on, culminating in a peak performance in the biggest moment of the season against Bluefield, with the Polar Bears’ secondary of Michael, Evan Dennison, Alex Brophy and Dom Stingo, in particular, rising to the occasion.
