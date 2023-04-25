PLEASANT VALLEY — It was a night of punch-counterpunch Tuesday at East Fairmont High, with the Bees and Lincoln Cougars going back-and-forth in their second matchup of the season. Lincoln finally came through with the knockout blow via a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning.
The Cougars (9-12) escaped with a 5-4 victory over East Fairmont (14-10) after senior Lance Hostuttler blasted a double down the third base line, scoring Nick Kellar all the way from first.
The play turned out to be a hit-and-run, Kellar got a head-start on his journey home.
“Nick getting on in the seventh and Lance coming up with a big hit while we were stealing, that was able to get Nick in,” Lincoln head coach Greg Smith said. “That was perfect timing, we played quality baseball today, made our plays, pitching was great from AJ Bart, that was a very good team win.”
The meeting Tuesday was Lincoln’s second against East, and they finish the season 2-0 against the Bees after a 15-9 win on March 28.
“Last time we played East Fairmont it was a battle, and they made errors that we really benefited off of,” Smith said. “I told our guys before today, that we didn’t get their best game last time. When I saw [Tingler] on the mound, I knew we’d have to come ready. Our guys competed, they stayed in the game the whole time, it seemed like every time they got a run we got a run back. We just gave ourselves a chance.”
East’s Connor Tingler has starred on the mound for the Bees this year, and pitched 6.2 innings Tuesday, striking out six and and allowing four runs.
“I thought Tingler was around the zone all day today, I thought he threw well enough to win,” East Fairmont head coach Joe Price said. “We played some nice defense. They put the ball in play where our guys weren’t some of the time, hats off to them. We overall had 17 quality at-bats, I thought we hit the ball hard right at their guys a few times, we played the short game fairly well. It was just one of those days.”
Tingler also went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs.
East Fairmont struck first against Lincoln, plating a run in the bottom of the second after a successful delayed double steal allowed Carter Brown to reach home. East would try their luck a second time later in the inning with another attempted delayed double steal, this one unsuccessful after a tag at the plate.
Lincoln hurler AJ Bart induced a swinging strikeout to end the inning.
Bart pitched six innings of work Tuesday, managing the game from the mound while East tallied six hits and four walks against him. Bart allowed four runs.
Lincoln threw their first counterpunch in the top of the third, taking a 2-1 lead with Kellar and Hostuttler each scoring. Kellar scored from second after a Corbin Ayers single, but Hostuttler scored apart from any hit driving him in.
With two outs, Ayers at first and Hostuttler at third, Ayers was caught flat-footed on a pick off attempt and found himself stranded in-between first and second. East first baseman Danny Raddish corralled Ayers towards second, while Hostuttler trotted across the plate. Raddish made a throw to second to continue the pickle, but nobody had was covering first base.
Ayers successfully retreated back where he’d come from, and the inning continued with the Cougars ahead. Tingler struck out the next batter to end the frame.
The tug of war continued in the bottom of the third, East’s Brody Bledsoe and Jake Vincent scored on a double by Tingler and a two-out single to shallow center by Joey Alvaro, respectively. The Bees recaptured the lead, 3-2, passing the midway point of the game.
The fourth passed without issue, East outfielder Tanner Mayfield made a catch at full speed going into right field’s foul ground to send the Cougars back out to the field.
It was the first of two impressive catches from the junior who made a shoestring catch in the top of the seventh too.
The score see-sawed back in Lincoln’s favor in the fifth, the Cougars scored two more runs to go ahead 4-3. Ayers and Dillon Shaw each driving in runs in a four-hit inning, two of them infield hits.
East tied the game 4-4 off a sacrifice fly by Tingler. Both teams went down in order in the sixth.
Tingler worked his way through the first two batters of the seventh inning, getting some help from Mayfield for the first out, and some help from shortstop Owen Music, who reeled in an over-the-shoulder pop-up grab for the second out. Tingler exited the game with one out to go, Music then took over on the mound.
A single up the middle got Kellar to first, and one swing of the bat by Hostuttler got Kellar home.
Lincoln turned things over to Hostuttler to try and earn the save. Mayfield started the inning on a strong note, singling to center. A strikeout and hard-struck balls to left field and center field cut short any ideas of forcing extras though.
East Fairmont stays at home for their next game against Braxton County on Wednesday.
