FAIRMONT — Neither the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears nor the North Marion Huskies are strangers to Charleston.
The two teams each have extensive experience in the WVSSAC State Tournament — the place both teams find themselves in now. Both have been powerhouses in Class-AA in recent history, with Fairmont Senior winning it all in 2017 and 2019 and North Marion bringing home the title in 2018, also winning the Class-AAA titles in 2010 and 2011.
A clash between the two seemed likely back in last season’s 2021 tournament, with the Polar Bears and Huskies holding the one and two seeds, respectively, in that bracket. The Nitro Wildcats threw a Cinderella-shaped wrench into those plans, beating North Marion 79-63 in the state semifinals and beating Fairmont Senior 51-45 to win the whole thing.
This time around, Fairmont Senior returns as the No. 1 seed, while North Marion comes in as the No. 3 seed, with the Logan Wildcats wedged in-between. While they’ve dropped a spot in the tournament seeding in contrast to last year, North Marion was still ranked the second-best team in Class-AAA by AP voters in the last regular-season poll.
Nitro is back as the No. 4 seed, and maybe they will shock the state in back-to-back years, but it is looking like a intra-Marion County clash for the gold is a distinct possibility once again.
“This is what you work for all year,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “This was our goal at the beginning of the year. We’re down here with an opportunity, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.”
Fairmont Senior plays No. 8 seed Sissonville in the first round, while North faces No. 6 Keyser.
“We’ve got to do the things we do [vs. Keyser],” Parrish said. “Just take care of ourselves. Keyser has a good team, and I’m expecting a tough ballgame from them.”
For the Polar Bears, the time is now for them to capitalize on their championship window. Recent Mary Ostrowski Award recipient Marley Washenitz, Marshall-commit Meredith Maier, Fairmont State-commit Emily Starn, and Laynie Beresford are all in their senior year. Fairmont Senior will unfortunately be without fellow senior Reagan Blasher, who injured her knee in the sectionals.
As for North Marion, they aren’t quite as senior-heavy, with starters Katyln Carson and Adryan Stemple in their last year of high school, as well as Kennedy Beaty and Sidney Megna off the bench. The rest of the starting lineup is comprised of junior Olivia Toland, sophomore Emma Freels and freshman Savannah Walls.
Make no mistake though, all of that group, except Walls, has been to state before.
“It’s good to have experience,” Parrish said after the Huskies’ Regionals win over Hampshire. “They’ve been there. They know what to expect. We just got to go down there and play.”
North Marion and Fairmont Senior met in the regular season this past February, with the Polar Bears defending their homecourt, 70-60. The 10-point margin was the Polar Bears’ third-closest win of the year, behind only a pair of Class-AAA opponents, Capital and University. The Huskies led early in that game, and with the two teams on opposite ends of the bracket, Saturday’s championship game would be an exciting time for a rematch.
But two opponents stand in between each team and a chance at that rematch. And as North and Fairmont Senior learned last year, every team in Charleston is there for a reason.
“It’s a balanced field,” Parrish said. “When you play down here at the Civic Center, anything can happen. You just have to be prepared for whatever gets thrown at you, take it one game at a time — no games down here are easy. You just have to be prepared, stay focused, and you have to hope the kids come out and do what you ask them to do.”
