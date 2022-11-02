FAIRMONT — Though football and soccer are still going strong, basketball season is quickly approaching too — a time that the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches knows very well.
The Greater Fairmont Council of Churches Basketball League is approaching its 77th season, making it the longest-running basketball league in Marion County outside of official high school play.
The league expects 11 ‘senior’ teams, for kids grades 9-12, and two ‘junior’ teams, for grades 5-8, this upcoming year, said league official Rev. James Saunders.
“The purpose of the league this year, as it has been forever, is to provide a place for boys and girls in junior high and high school to play basketball where they haven’t been able to or cannot play in their school league,” Saunders said.
“Either they didn’t make the team or they weren’t interested in playing until recently, and we give them an opportunity to play.”
Games are played at the Barnes Learning Center in Bellview on Saturdays and Sundays. The league concludes in March with a double elimination tournament to crown a champion.
A league meeting took place last Sunday night, where different logistical and custodial issues were addressed, including officiating duties, which will be handled by seven WVSSAC-certified referees.
“All our officials, there’s seven of us, we’re all certified with West Virginia Secondary Schools,” Saunders said. “That’s one of our requirements now. We’re a little more lax than we would be in a high school game — we may not be so strict with letting a kid walk or putting their hands on.
“We’re trying to teach the kids.”
Saunders was the director of the league for 28 years, and returned to take up some directorial duties some 10 years ago, though Rev. Dr. Allan Copenhaver is current director.
This year, the league — while still operated by the Council of Churches — will have select teams sponsored by local businesses, such as Gwynn Tire Service, Mason Jar BBQ and Botanica of West Virginia.
The commitment to the league from the wider community represents what Saunders sees as a league with value to youth of a wide variety of ages and skill levels — value that goes beyond improving jump shots.
“All of us know kids need to be active, and they need to be doing something organized,” Saunders said. “All our coaches do a great job teaching these kids values, teaching them to respect the officials, respect the game, and that’s so important.
“It keeps kids off the streets — they play on Saturdays and Sundays, sometimes they play two games in one day. A lot of the times the kids stick around and watch the other games, so I think it’s very valuable that we provide that avenue for them.”
The league has been a home for several players who would go on to play in college and beyond, like Rashod Kent and current WVU assistant basketball coach Ron Everhart.
In the past, the league saw over 20 senior teams and 20 junior teams, and three years ago before the advent of the COVID pandemic, the league had 18 junior teams.
This year, the league expects 11 senior teams and two junior teams.
While the league endures for its 77th season, Saunders — a youth pastor at Trinity Assembly church for 14 years and a pastor at Everlasting Covenant for 17 years — spoke about some shrinkage the league has seen recently.
“I think it’s sad, I see a lack of teams participating, and I’m afraid that churches are losing kids, that they’re not involved in church right now,” he said. “To me, as a pastor, you want to see as many involved as possible.”
Participation on teams is not exclusive to parishioners of each respective team’s church. The league’s first games traditionally start the first Saturday of the year, but with the first Saturday of 2023 falling on Jan. 1, the league will kick off its 77th season on Jan. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.