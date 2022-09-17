FAIRMONT — As the days cool down, the competition is heating up on the fairways.
East Fairmont hosted Fairmont Senior, North Marion and Preston County on Thursday at Apple Valley, with Preston prevailing over their three conference opponents in competition.
Preston totaled a team score of 176 Thursday, followed closely by Fairmont Senior’s 179, with East Fairmont coming in at 186. North Marion did not qualify.
Two competitors had to share medalist honors, with Fairmont Senior’s Logan Huffman and Preston’s Stephen Felton both carding 40.
In addition to Huffman’s 40, Tristan Wolford finished up at 44, Caden Musgrove ended with a 45, and Landen Barkley carded a 50.
For East Fairmont, Garrett Bosley shot a 44, Blake Hunt and Tanner Bartholow both shot 47, and Greyson Stewart and Wesley Pierce both ended up at 48, though only one of their scores ended up in the team total.
For North Marion, Logan McCartney shot a 52, Sawyer Perkins shot a 54, and Matthew Snoderly carded a 55.
Earlier in the week, Fairmont Senior notched a second-place finish Monday at the Fairmont Field Club amid a four-team field that included University, Preston and Buckhannon-Upshur.
University’s team total of 172 won out, while Fairmont Senior (172), Preston (184) and Buckhannon-Upshur (198) followed.
On the par-35 course, University’s Landon Spiker earned medalist honors with his 40-stroke day.
For the Polar Bears, Landen Barkley and Caden Musgrove led the way, each with 41’s, while Landon Rowan’s 47 and Logan Huffman’s 48 rounded out the team.
The Bears were in action at Bridgeport Country Club on Wednesday as well, where Fairmont Senior once again came in second place, behind Bridgeport.
Bridgeport’s 166 team score was tops among the field, and their own Colton Gerhards took home medalist honors by carding a 40 on the par-36.
Fairmont Senior totaled 174 between their qualifying golfers — Logan Huffman and Landen Barkley each at 41, Tristan Wolford at 45, and Caden Musgrove at 47.
Philip Barbour came in third with a collective 186, and Robert C. Byrd played as well but did not qualify.
