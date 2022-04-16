RACHEL — North Marion High played host to the track and field Husky Invitational on Friday evening, bringing together 10 teams from around the area to compete for the gold.
The night saw several new meet records, including some set by Marion County athletes.
North Marion’s team of runners in the girls 4x200 meter relay shaved two seconds off the previous record of 1:51.05 held by the 2019 Elkins Tigers, running a collective 1:49.08 on Friday.
On the boys side of the same 4x200 meter relay event, Fairmont Senior’s team set a new meet best. Their time of 1:34.63 topped Morgantown’s 2019 time of 1:35.80.
Fairmont Senior’s Lydia Falkenstein broke the Husky Invitational record time for the 3200 meter, and came within a second of breaking the overall school record.
Falkenstein ran a 11:17.27, while the meet record was previously held by University’s Caroline Kirby, who ran a 11:18.96. The all-time record for Fairmont Senior is 11:16.
“The meet record wasn’t my goal,” Falkenstein said. “Actually, I wasn’t even sure what the meet record was. I did know our school record was 11:16, so that’s actually what I was going after today, and I fell just short of that.
“It was my opener for [the 3200] this season, and I felt really good, really confident. I think it was a good way to start off the season.”
University had a great day at the track, with four athletes setting new bests for the meet. Sierra Lanham set a new record in the 100 meter dash, Colton Guthrie set a new mark for the boys 400 meter, Ryan Blohm set a new meet best for the boys 800 meter, and Dammin Cunningham broke his own meet record for the long jump.
University’s boys came in first in the discus throw, the long jump, the 3200 meter run, the 400 meter dash, the 4x800 meter relay, and the 1600 meter run. Their girls team took the gold in the 400 meter dash, the 100 meter dash and the 1600 meter run.
East Fairmont’s boys came in second in the discus throw, 4x800 meter relay, and 110/100 meter hurdles.
Fairmont Senior’s boys came in first in the 100 meter dash and 4x200 meter relay, while coming in second in the 3200 and 1600 meter run. The Polar Bears girls came in first in the 3200 meter run, the 110/100 meter hurdles, and 4x100 meter relay. They came in second in the shot put and 4x200 meter run.
North Marion’s boys squad came in first in the high jump, while taking second in the 100 meter dash and 4x200 meter relay. The Huskies girls, meanwhile, finished first in five different events — the high jump, pole vault, 4x800 meter relay, 4x200 meter relay, and 300 meter hurdles. They took silver in the 110/100 meter hurdles, 100 meter dash, and 4x100 meter relay.
