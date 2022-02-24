FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior’s Morgan Rogers signed her letter of intent to play lacrosse at Davis & Elkins College on Wednesday, becoming the third member of a dominant Polar Bear senior class to move on to the next level of competition with the Senators.
Rogers will stay around the area as she continues her athletic career, as distance factored into her decision.
“It all started when I realized that I wanted to be closer to home, so my parents can come watch me play. I met coach [David] Pomeroy this past summer, so D&E kind of fell on the table. The opportunity to play with my teammates still and keep playing for my state — when I stepped on campus I knew it would be a great fit for me.”
Rogers joins two Polar Bear teammates at D&E, as Chloe Travelstead and Madison Jones also each committed to the Senators earlier this year.
“We’re excited for Morgan,” Fairmont Senior head coach Jon Cain said. “That senior group was so dominant, and she’s our offensive leader. She’s the girl that we have behind the net, feeding the ball, she’s the one running the offense. I knew with as much experience as she has, with the way she commands the field, there’d be a coach out there that would be looking for her.
“She’s excited, and we’re excited that these girls are all getting to play together. The coach from Davis and Elkins, I think the future for his program is really big, with all the kids he’s picking up.”
Rogers made first team all-state this past season, as the Polar Bears captured their second straight state title to cap off an undefeated season. Rogers totaled 34 goals and 33 assists last season.
“I think [Fairmont Senior] has done a lot,” Rogers said of her experience so far. “Obviously winning state championship, first team all-state has been great, but I think we’ve given back to Fairmont Senior and the community as well. I think that’s just going to grow and grow the sport, and I think that will transfer to college as well.”
Growing girls lacrosse in West Virginia has been a personal mission for this Polar Bears team and Rogers, in particular. The senior has committed time to teaching youth at Bridgeport’s The Bridge Sports Complex.
“Morgan’s helped out up at the new Bridge facility, helping teach some courses up there,” Cain said. “She really likes giving back to the program and we’re excited for that. That’s what we’re hoping for, that these kids with all this experience, after they get their college time finished, that they give back.”
“Since we have more girls going and playing at the collegiate level, it’s just going to grow the game more and more,” Rogers said. “And that’s what needs to happen for West Virginia.”
Rogers plans to major in business with an emphasis in marketing and a minor in pre-law.
Fairmont State will be back on the field soon, as the season starts up in a few weeks.
