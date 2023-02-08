KINGWOOD — The North Marion Huskies ended their game against the Preston Knights strong, and in doing so ended their regular season strong, heating up in the second half to beat Preston 73-50 and enter postseason play with a 20-1 record.
North’s Emma Freels scored a game-high 25, while teammate Olivia Toland scored 23 along with grabbing four rebounds, five assists and five steals.
“Good for them to finish the regular season strong,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “I told all of them, now our record is 0-0. The second season’s starting, it’s what we’ve been waiting for and preparing ourselves for. We have a couple of weeks of practice here before sectional, we’ve got to be ready to go.”
North shot 23/8% in the first quarter, ending the frame with a slim 16-13 lead over the Knights, who end their regular season at 6-16. Going 0-8 from the 3-point line, the Huskies kept ahead by going 6-7 from the line and turning Preston over, forcing nine first-quarter giveaways.
By halftime, North had started to settle in, and led by nine, 37-28.
“We couldn’t hit a thing there early on,” Parrish said. “We still had 37 points at halftime, but we had the chance to have a lot more. Missed a lot of layups, put backs, a lot of 3’s.”
Preston was helped by a 6/9 start in the first quarter, and an offensive rebounding edge that helped offset their turnover woes. The Knights had 17 turnovers at half, but recorded six offensive rebounds in the second quarter alone.
Kendra Nazelrod and Cameryn Graham-Sypolt were pivotal in the effort on the glass. Nazelrod scored four of her 10 points in the quarter. Graham-Sypolt led Preston with 22 on the game, the freshman scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.
Coming out of the locker rooms, the Huskies sharpened their game. Three 3-pointers helped North launch a 14-0 run out of the break, stretch their lead to 51-28, and pull away for good.
Freels hit two 3-pointers in the quarter, scoring 10 in the third to help ignite the Huskies.
North was also aided by their performance from the foul line on the game. The Huskies shot 19-26 from the line, while Preston managed to get 5-11.
Preston shot 41% from the field, but were hurt by 31 turnovers. North shot 36% from the floor, and limited themselves to 11 turnovers.
The Huskies had strong performances outside of Freels and Toland. Addie Elliott scored four points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds with one block. Aubrey Hamilton scored four, grabbed five rebounds and snagged five steals.
Brooklynn Jackson had four points and two steals, Meya Kotsko and Cierra Parker each also had four. Dominica Cain had three points while Audrey Hamilton had two points and two blocks.
With plenty of time to burn before their sectional game, set for Feb. 23 against either Oak Glen or Weir, Parrish and the Huskies are aiming to come into the postseason prepared.
“We’ll take a couple days easy then we’ll go hard next week, get to game planning for the sectional game,” Parrish said.
Around the AreaBASKETBALL (WOMENS)
Robert C. Byrd 40, Fairmont Senior 26
Fairmont State 85, Notre Dame 59
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Fairmont State 88, Notre Dame 69
