Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.