FAIRMONT — In a nearly wire-to-wire victory for Fairmont Senior Wednesday against Grafton, it was either ends of the ‘wire’ that propelled the Polar Bears to a 12-5 win. Five runs in the bottom of the first inning and five in the bottom of the sixth inning saw to that.
Fairmont Senior’s Evan Dennison blasted his fourth and fifth home runs of the year at Mary Lou Retton Park as part of a 13-hit effort that got the Polar Bears a much-needed victory.
“I think this is a great team win,” Fairmont Senior head coach David Ricer said. “The kids came out, Hayden [Jones] came out and did a great job on the mound. Gunner [Riley] had a game, what can you say about what he did. Dennison was doing his thing. Everybody was putting the ball in play today and doing their job. We had a couple of bobbles early but we didn’t let it get to us today, and that was the major difference.”
Hayden Jones picked up the win for Fairmont Senior in a complete-game, seven-strikeout performance where the sophomore generated plenty of swings and misses and walked just one batter.
“Curveball was working well today,” Jones said. “I feel like I was hitting my spots really well, getting a lot of swings and misses.”
Tanner Moats took the loss for Grafton, as the Bearcats couldn’t keep the Polar Bears off the base paths Wednesday — starting from the top of Fairmont Senior’s order.
Leadoff man Riley and two-hole Dom Viani combined to get on base seven times against Grafton, with Riley coming around to score three runs, while Viani scored twice, drove in two runs and stole a base.
“Any time you get your leadoff on base, you get a chance to score runs,” Ricer said. “[Riley]’s got speed, and Dom moved him up. This was truly everybody doing their thing today.”
The Bearcats enjoyed a lead for half an inning, scratching across a run in the top of the first on what appeared to be an intentional double-play to get a runner home.
With no outs and men on the corners, Tanner Moats popped a ball into shallow center. The runner at first went halfway to second, prompting a throw to first to get the double play.
At the instant the ball was thrown to first, the runner from third dashed for home, and after the throw to the plate was too high he was in safely for a 1-0 Grafton lead. A strikeout on the next batter ended the inning.
When it was their turn with the bats, Fairmont Senior turned things around quickly. Riley started the Polar Bears’ offensive day with a double to right center. Viani drove him in with a single that got past the third baseman. After Gavin Blair walked, Evan Dennison came up to the plate and destroyed the first pitch he saw.
“Just being aggressive at the plate,” Dennison said of his approach. “You see your pitch — even if it’s the first pitch, you still got to hack at it.”
“I’m seeing the ball really well.”
The three-run shot put Fairmont Senior up 4-1. Hayden Jones drove in Gavin Hissam on a single to center to give the Polar Bears a five-spot in the first.
The two teams traded runs in the second and third. Blair recorded an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second, and Grafton’s Dustin Keener scored Issac Lough on a groundout in the top of the third.
The fourth inning was a highlight for the Polar Bears defensively. Jones induced five whiffs in the inning, garnering a strikeout and two groundouts. One groundout was to third baseman Gavin Blair, who locked down the hot corner with five assists and one putout throughout the day.
The fifth, on the other hand, was trouble for Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears had four errors on Wednesday, with one coming in a bad time in the fifth. Lough tripled to left to start the inning, and a throwing error on a groundball from Dustin Keener the next at-bat allowed Lough to come home and Keener to get to first.
A fielder’s choice and flyout gave the Polar Bears two outs with in the next two batters. But back-to-back doubles from Alex Hess and Isaiah Vanscoy drove in two runs before a strikeout ended things. The Fairmont Senior lead was trimmed to 6-5.
With Grafton now nipping at their heels, Dennison gave the Polar Bears some breathing room. A solo shot to right center was Fairmont Senior’s only hit in the bottom of the fifth, and pushed the lead back to two runs.
The Bearcats went down in order in the top of the sixth, and the Polar Bears’ bats heated back up in the bottom of the inning. Doubles from Jones and Trevor Bigelow put runners on second and third to start the action. After a pop-out, the lineup rolled over, and the Bearcats intentionally walked Riley — who was 3-3 at that point — to load the bases and set up either a force-out at home or a double-play.
Grafton got neither, as Viani worked a walk to bring in Jones. Gavin Blair poked a single past first base to score two more, and a fielding error on a groundball with some heat on it scored another. Sam Viani recorded an RBI groundout before inning’s end, and the Polar Bears’ lead ballooned to 12-5.
Jones took the mound for the top of the seventh, and punched out two of the four batters he saw to end the game.
“Hayden’s been pitching well, he’s just not had the run support he had today,” Ricer said. “His last two appearances he’s pitched really well. Today, the bats came out, we put the ball in play and we did well.”
“The guys really backed me up today,” Jones said. “In the field and in the batters box. They all hit really well and it allowed me to stay confident on the mound.”
Earning a win after a slew of losses, the Polar Bears are hoping to tune up their play in the season’s latter half.
“We’re heading in the right direction now,” Ricer said. “We had a bumpy last week, and we’re looking at an attitude change — and of course that’s easier when you win. We’ve got a lot of potential.”
“We had a little bit of a rough patch there,” Jones said. “But this game is going to be the start of good things to come.”
Fairmont Senior Polar Bears
Riley Gunner: 3-3 2B, 3R, BB
Dom Viani: 2-3 2R, 2RBI, BB
Gavin Blair: 1-2 2R, 3RBI, BB
Evan Dennison: 2-4 2HR, 2R, 4RBI
Gavin Hissam: 0-3 R, HBP
Sam Viani: 1-3 RBI
Hayden Jones: 2-4 2B R, RBI
Trevor Bigelow: 2-3 2B
Logan Canfield: 0-3
Hayden Jones: 7IP, 7SO, BB, 5R, 4ER
