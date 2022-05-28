FAIRMONT — Another batch of Bees are leaving the hive as East Fairmont graduates the Class of 2022. The athletes of the bunch have left behind legacies that should resound through the school’s halls for years to come. Broken records, first-ever achievements, and eye-popping statlines populate this list as we look at some of the best performances of the departing Bees during their time at East Fairmont.
Lainey Barnes
April 14, 2021: Barnes qualifies for the state swim meet as part of a runner-up effort by the Bees’ 200 meter relay at regionals, clocking a 1:57.55.
Abigail Black
Oct. 23, 2021: Black helps lead the Bee defense in capturing East’s first-ever sectional soccer title, holding their opponent, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, to one goal in a 4-1 victory. The goal was the first Black and the Bees defense had allowed in five games.
Seth Cochran
March 9, 2021: Cochran scores 10 points, including East’s first six points of the game, and pulls down a team-high five rebounds in a 63-43 loss to North Marion.
March 6, 2021: Cochran scores a team-high 13 points and grabs seven rebounds off the bench in a 77-44 loss to Grafton.
Ashton Cole
Oct. 21, 2020: Cole helps spearhead East Fairmont soccer’s defensive efforts in a 6-0 sectional shutout win over Frankfort.
Aug. 22, 2021: Cole scores a goal in East’s regular season opener, a 4-1 win over Frankfort.
Kaynan Coleman
April 29, 2022: Coleman goes 3-4 and drives in a run in East Fairmont’s senior night 8-1 win against Clay-Battelle.
April 15, 2022: Coleman smokes a ground-rule double as part of a 2-3 day where he scored two runs and had an RBI in a 15-3 mercy-rule win over Berkeley Springs.
Makayla Comas
Oct. 15, 2018: As a freshman, Comas aids in an 8-0 rout over Berkeley Springs, scoring a goal in the 63rd minute.
Sept. 15: 2021: Comas scores a goal and assists on one in a 4-0 win against Lincoln that moved East to 7-0-1 at the time.
A.J. Cophenhaver
Feb. 11, 2022: Five quick points from Copenhaver gets East out to a 10-2 lead over Notre Dame, though the Irish eventually prevail 60-49. Copenhaver finished with five points and five rebounds.
Dec. 7, 2021: Copenhaver knocks in a 3-pointer while scoring eight in East’s 89-47 regular season-opening win over Preston.
Ben Cyphers
May 11, 2022: At the Region I Championship meet, Cyphers qualifies for the state meet in both the discus throw, and as part of the 4x400 meter relay team.
Chloelle Fitz
Aug. 24, 2021: Fitz scores a goal and assists on one in East’s first game of the season, a 3-0 win over Wheeling Central Catholic.
Sept. 2, 202: Fitz scores a goal in East’s regular-season opener, a 4-2 win over Weir.
Faith Gaines
May 16, 2019: Gaines clubs a three-run homer and a two-run double as a freshman in a break-out postseason performance, though East would still succumb to Petersburg in regionals, 18-8.
March 21, 2022: Gaines hits a two-run homerun to best the Grafton Bearcats 11-5.
May 7, 2019: In extra innings, Gaines drives in two runs as part of a five-run ninth inning that delivered East Fairmont a sectional title over Oak Glen, 8-6.
Travis Hardwick
Sept. 5, 2021: Hardwick repels the Berkeley Springs offense for much of the game, helping his team blow out the Indians 7-1 on the pitch.
Garrett Haymond
May 11, 2022: Haymond qualifies for the state track meet as part of East Fairmont’s 4x800 meter relay team in the Region I meet.
Feb. 3, 2022: Haymond scores five points, all as part of a 25-point fourth-quarter for the Bees in an 89-51 win over Philip Barbour.
Clay Hershberger
Sept. 25, 2020: Returning from injury, Hershberger passes for 86 yards, rushes for 142 yards and records a pair of 10-yard scores on the ground to get East Fairmont their first win of the season, a 31-14 victory over Cameron.
April 27, 2022: Hershberger drives in a run and scores three times as he doubles, singles and steals a bag in East’s win over Elkins.
Sept. 3, 2021: Hershberger puts together an eight-catch, 120-yard receiving day against Grafton. Catching touchdown passes of 65 and 34-yards in the win, Hershberger also threw a crucial block on a run play that resulted in a score, as the Bees outlasted the Bearcats 37-35.
April 29, 2022: Hershberger steals three bases, scores and brings in a run on his own senior night, an 8-1 win over Clay Battelle.
Charles Hullderman
Feb. 26, 2022: Hullderman scores 12 points in a 61-44 home win over Philip Barbour, fueling a 13-0 run before halftime with seven of his 12 in that time.
Oct. 21, 2021: Hullderman finishes as a top-20 medalist in the cross-country Region I Championships, finishing 11th in the meet.
Feb. 26, 2022: Hullderman scores 12 points, grabs nine rebounds, dishes three assists and nabs a steal in helping the Bees win their sectional play-in game over Philip Barbour, 61-44.
May 11, 2022: Hullderman qualifies for the state track meet as part of East Fairmont’s 4x800 meter relay team in the Region I meet.
Hayle King
June 5, 2021: King singles and doubles while driving in a run in a 6-3 sectional elimination game win over Fairmont Senior.
Connor Konya
Feb. 19, 2022: Konya punches his ticket to the state wrestling meet, qualifying at 145 at regionals.
Halie Lambert
Jan. 14, 2022: Lambert puts up 10 points in East Fairmont’s 65-30 win over Braxton County, as part of the annual East Fairmont Classic.
Jan. 12: 2022: Lambert leads the Bees with 12 points in a nail-biter 49-45 win over Lincoln, a historic victory as East hadn’t beaten the Cougars in over a decade.
Landen Larnerd
Nov. 3, 2021: Larnerd records three catches for 78 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown in a 34-18 East Fairmont victory over Lewis County.
April 7, 2019: Larnerd is part of a first-place 4x400 meter relay team and a third-place 4x200 meter relay team while also taking third place individually in the 400-meter dash as East placed first overall in a meet at Clay-Battelle.
Carly Ledsome
Sept. 10, 2020: Ledsome leads East’s defensive efforts in a five-set thriller victory over North Marion, recording 11 digs.
May 12, 2021: Ledsome hits an RBI single in a 6-3 win against Bridgeport. Ledsome got the Bees a lead they would not relinquish in the fourth with an RBI single, and she went 2-4 with two RBI’s and a triple in the game.
May 3, 2022: Ledsome goes off in a sectional double-header win vs. North Marion, recording two hits in the first game and a whopping five hits in the second game. Ledsome also picked up the win on the mound in the second contest.
June 5, 2021: Ledsome throws out three runners from behind the plate in a 6-3 sectional elimination win over Fairmont Senior.
Colin Mayo
Aug. 27, 2021: Mayo intercepts a pass against North Marion and takes it 67 yards to the house as the Bees nearly pull off the road win against the rival Huskies, losing 28-21.
Logan McElfresh
Sept. 3, 2021: McElfresh sacks Grafton quarterback Tanner Moats to help East Fairmont defend homefield in a tight 37-35 victory.
Feb. 19, 2022: McElfresh punches his ticket to the state wrestling meet, qualifying at 220 at regionals.
Amelia Messenger
Nov. 2, 2019: Messenger competes at the state cross-country meet, coming in 61st overall as the Bees take eighth place at the event.
Blair Nuzum
May 4, 2021: Nuzum goes 4-5 at the plate and strikes out eight in a strong performance against Fairmont Senior, though the Bees would lose 14-12.
May 12, 2021: Nuzum pitches a complete game against Bridgeport in a 6-3 win, striking out 11 while going 2-4 at the plate with a double.
March 22, 2022: Nuzum throws a no-hitter against county rival North Marion in a 12-0 victory.
May 27, 2021: Nuzum pitches a complete game while tossing eight strikeouts in a 6-4 win over Fairmont Senior, also smacking three hits at the plate.
Caden Ross
Sept. 25, 2020: Along the offensive line, Ross helps power the East rushing attack to 279 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry in a 31-14 win over Cameron.
Jesse Rush
Sept. 5, 2021: Rush puts through a high-pressure 25-yard field goal against Grafton to give the Bees a 31-28 lead in the third quarter, a play that wound up having major implications in the 37-35 win.
Oct. 8, 2021: Rush nails six point-after attempts, and a 42-yard field goal in East Fairmont’s 64-22 victory over Philip Barbour.
Will Sarsfield
Sept. 25, 2020: Sarsfield finds the endzone twice in a 31-14 win over Cameron, rushing for 62 yards in the game.
May 6, 2022: Throughout the Big 10 Championship meet in Grafton, Sarsfield finishes within the top five in both the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles.
Oct. 21, 2021: Sarsfield rushes for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a shootout against Berkeley Springs, also reeling in a 29-yard touchdown pass as the Bees ultimately fell 56-48.
Oct. 9, 2021: Sarsfield puts up a monster two-way game in a 57-22 win over Philip Barbour— 160 total yards, two touchdowns, 12 tackles, a tackle for loss, and an interception.
Caleb Satterfield
Jan. 17, 2022: Satterfield sets a school record for the 100 meter freestyle with a 56.75, far surpassing Grant Chapman’s 15-year record of 57.19.
Carter Saunders
April 17, 2021: Saunders scores 11 points— including a nine-point first quarter that made up all East’s scoring in the period — and grabbed nine rebounds in a 73-41 sectional loss to Philip Barbour.
Oct. 1, 2018: As a freshman, Saunders runs a 18:31.98 in the John Marshall Invitational meet, good for seventh place individually, helping East win first place in the event.
Dec. 7, 2021: In the regular season opener, Saunders puts together 15 points and four steals in a 89-47 home win.
Feb. 3, 2022: Saunders stuffs the stat sheet with six points, a game-high five assists, and seven rebounds in a 89-51 win over Philip Barbour.
Kendra Sleeth
Oct. 23, 2021: Sleeth helps lead the Bee defense in capturing East’s first-ever sectional title, holding their opponent, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, to one goal in a 4-1 victory. The goal was the first Sleeth and the Bees defense had allowed in five games.
Josiah Smith
April 14, 2022: Smith shows out in his senior night of lacrosse, recording two goals and an assist in a 16-4 victory over Preston.
Sept. 25, 2020: Along the offensive line, Smith helps power the East rushing attack to 279 rushing yards on 5.9 yards per carry in a 31-14 win over Cameron.
Brayden Swecker
March 17, 2022: Swecker reaches base three times, walking twice and doubling to field in a 15-5 win over Liberty.
Austin Vincent
April 15, 2022: Vincent scores three times, steals a base, and hits a double while driving in a run during East’s 15-3 win over Berkeley Springs.
March 17, 2022: With only one official plate appearance after drawing a walk and being hit by two pitches, Vincent makes the most of a five-inning mercy-rule win over Liberty, doubling down the third-base line to drive in two runs while also swiping a bag in the win.
Seth Watkins
Oct. 9, 2021: Watkins runs in a nine-yard touchdown score in East Fairmont’s homecoming game, a 57-22 rout over Philip Barbour.
Sept. 4, 2020: Watkins records a sack and two tackles for loss in a tough 20-0 loss for the Bees against Grafton.
