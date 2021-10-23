FAIRMONT — If you're one for scoring, Friday's East Fairmont-Berkeley Springs matchup was for you.
Coming into East-West Stadium with a 4-3 record, East Fairmont put up plenty of points, but with a defense missing six contributors, the Bees could not come up with the necessary stops to emerge victorious. Berkeley Springs secured a 56-48 road victory, which brought both teams to a .500 record of 4-4.
Berkeley Springs got the ball first, and eventually found themselves in a fourth-and-one situation on East's three yard-line. Evan Thompson punched it through on a run up the middle to conclude a six-minute drive.
After a long, prolonged offensive possession from Berkeley, the Bees' opening drive lasted only one play. After returning a short kickoff past midfield, East's Will Sarsfield took his first carry 44 yards for a score. Berkeley Springs still led 7-6 after a failed extra point.
Third down conversions play a big part in any football game, but in a game where both teams struggled to get the other off the field, such plays held extra importance Friday. Berkeley Springs' next drive was the start of a game-long trend, where East would hold back Berkeley for two downs, but give way on third down.
Tymir Rice also got his first reception on that drive, a 24-yard snag along the sideline that got his team into the red zone. The junior receiver was a terror at East-West Stadium on Friday, finishing with 209 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
The drive would not end through the air though, but in the hands of Berkeley quarterback Gavin Barkley, who kept a zone read for four yards and a score.
East had their fair share of third down conversions throughout the night too, with Bees quarterback Ian Crookshanks keeping plays alive for his offense, scrambling outside the pocket or stepping up inside it to buy time. A 13-yard scramble on third and 10 around midfield kept the Bees' next drive alive, and East eventually capitalized, Crookshanks hitting Collin Mayo on a screen pass out of a weak formation for a 28-yard touchdown.
After a two-point conversion to Hoyt Michael, the first quarter's final minute wound down with both teams knotted at 14.
The first defensive stop came towards the start of the second. East Fairmont sacked Barkley on third down, but the Bees were faced with the prospects of a three-and-out, needing a big play on third-and-10 from their own 20.
Crookshanks would deliver, throwing a 28-yard strike to Alex Culp on a comeback.
The drive wouldn't result in a score, but after a sack from Josiah Smith gave the Bees another stop, East's offense picked back up. Another screen, this one to Sarsfield, went for 29 yards and six points. Another failed extra point meant East led 20-14.
It wouldn't take long for Berkeley Springs to answer. A clean drive ended with a 27-yard Tymir Rice touchdown on a deep post. With only 1:04 left in the half, Berkeley Springs held a 21-20 lead.
That was more than enough time for the Bees. A 20-yard catch from Culp, a ten-yard run from Sarsfield, and a roughing the passer call moved East inside the Berkeley Springs ten yard line. Rockett Nichols finished the drive with a nine-yard touchdown catch. With 14 seconds until halftime, East regained the lead, 26-21.
East scored in a hurry, but Berkeley Springs needed even less time. Barkley chucked a deep ball for the final play of the half, and Rice climbed the ladder, going up and over a defender before turning upfield as the buzzer sounded, finding the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown to swing the game back to Berkeley Springs, 27-26.
East Fairmont received the ball to start the second, but couldn't get anything going with their first possession. Berkeley Springs was flirting with disaster multiple times on their next drive— and throughout much of the game— as Barkley spent a lot of time scrambling outside the pocket, evading pressure, and throwing it downfield.
Barkley completed a 21-yard touchdown on one such play to extend their lead to 35-26. East had opportunities to force negative plays, but just couldn't bring down Barkley or Thompson in the backfield despite the numerous chances they had. In a night where the Bees were beat up on that side of the ball, big defensive plays were hard to come by.
"We got six guys out defensively. That changes things," East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. "No excuses, Berkeley played a good game and some of our young kids stepped up, we played right to the end. We got a couple stops but couldn't get a stop when we needed one. Offense did a great job tonight— hey, I'm the defensive coordinator, so that lays with me. Just couldn't get the job done, we had some chances and we just didn't finish it."
East's offense stayed in high gear, as Sarsfield took a run to the outside for a 47-yard score, and Crookshanks would take it himself for the two-point conversion and trim the Berkeley lead to one with six minutes in the third.
Berkeley would answer the very next drive with a three-minute march that ended in another touchdown pass from Barkley from 11 yards out.
Throughout the night, Berkeley Springs brought linebackers right up to the line to fill gaps and blitz, and East made them pay on more than one occasion with trap runs up the middle. Sarsfield's third touchdown run of the day came on a trap, the senior toting it 44 yards up the gut, zigging and zagging his way around defenders in the secondary. Sarsfield finished with 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go with 50 receiving yards and a touchdown.
"We knew they were going to bring seven and eight, try and really roll the dice, roll some cover zeros and ones," Eakle said.
"When we caught them on our inside run games we were able to put a hat on a hat and rip them a couple of times, make some big plays."
After another two-point conversion from Crookshanks, East regained the lead, 42-41.
The Bees still did not have an answer for Rice though. After forcing another third down, Rice ran a go route and once again went up and over his defender for a 39-yard touchdown reception with 6:34 in the fourth quarter to put Berkeley Springs back on top, 49-42.
Rice would come up with an interception on the other end, and Thompson would get his turn to score, taking a swing pass from Barkley for a 39-yard touchdown on Berkeley Springs' first play of the drive. 56-42 Berkeley.
East Fairmont's own offense couldn't answer late in the fourth, with Crookshanks taking back-to-back sacks on third and fourth down to turn the ball over with two minutes in the game.
Alex Culp would miraculously strip the ball from a Berkeley receiver with 56 seconds to go, but East couldn't score quickly enough, with Collin Mayo garnering his second touchdown of the game from six yards out as the clock expired. With the garbage time touchdown, East brought the final score to 56-48.
East's offense played well, and their defense, though down starters at every level, nearly did enough as well. Crookshanks finished with 226 yards through the air on 16/24 passing with three touchdowns and an interception. His Bees face Lewis County next Friday.
"We have two games left, and we got to take care of business," Eakle said. "The next one's a big one. Each game now becomes bigger for us, so we've got to try and find a way to beat Lewis County on the road. I'm sure they'll be fired up. We've got to see if we can get a couple guys healthy and coach up some of the young kids that we got and come out and play hard on Friday night."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.