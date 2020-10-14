FAIRMONT — Another week of high school football season is in the books and Robert C. Byrd continues to lead the conference in all categories despite not playing.
That might all change as the Flying Eagles are scheduled to host Fairmont Senior this week. But due to Harrison County’s status on the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 map the game is tentatively scheduled for a Sunday kickoff. That’s all contingent on Harrison County’s status changing Saturday night on the state’s metric map.
Outside of the RCB-Fairmont Senior game, six Big 10 teams have had games cancelled this week — Bridgeport, Elkins, Liberty, Lincoln and Buckhannon and Philip Barbour.
East Fairmont was slated to host Liberty but will replace the Mountaineers with Tolsia, which will be another first-time opponent for the Bees.
The other big intra-conference matchup this week will be North Marion (4-1) visiting Lewis County (3-3).
Let’s take a look at the numbers ...
RCB’s Jeremiah King continues to lead the Big 10 in rushing with 827 yards on the year.
Bridgeport’s Cam Cole is second with 745 yards, followed by Fairmont Senior’s Gage Michael (674) and Liberty’s Raiden Childers (643) and Sayveon Beafore (590).
North Marion is led by Hunter Kuhn with 360 yards and East Fairmont is paced by Will Sarsfield with 236.
King leads the league with 12 touchdown runs with Cole second with nine. Michael, Beafore and Bridgeport’s Hayden Moore all have eight each.
The Flying Eagles’ Xavier Lopez is the conference’s top passer with 1,199 years.
Fairmont Senior’s Michael continues to climb the leaderboard and is currently second with 986 yards, just ahead of county rival North Marion’s Brody Hall with 966 yards.
Lincoln’s David Tate is fourth with 497 yards and East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks rounds out the Top 5 with 426.
Michael has the most touchdown passes with 12 and Lopez and Hall are tied with 11.
RCB’s Bryson Lucas leads the Big 10 by one reception with 26 to North Marion’s Tariq Miller’s 25.
The East Fairmont duo of Joel Myers and Alex Culp are tied for third with 15 and Fairmont Senior’s Kieshawn Cottingham and Lincoln’s Zach Snyder are tied with 13.
Miller edges Lucas in the yardage department with a 489 to 483 advantage and also has a conference-high seven TD receptions.
Lucas and Fairmont Senior’s Alex Brophy are tied with six scoring catches each.
RCB’s King is the Big 10 leader with 72 points on the year.
Liberty’s Beafore is second with 58, followed by Bridgeport’s Cole (56) and North’s Miller and Bridgeport’s Moore who are tied with 54 points.
Robert C. Byrd’s Cameron Clark is the top kicker with 26 points, holding off Bridgeport’s Taylor Thomas with 24.
North Marion’s Malachi Funkhouser has climbed to third with 16 points, just ahead of Fairmont Senior’s Nick Scott with 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.