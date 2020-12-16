FAIRMONT — Following East Fairmont’s surprise, feel-good 2019 season in Shane Eakle’s first year as head coach, the Bees entered 2020 having graduated from West Virginia’s cellar dweller. The Bees’ 4-6 mark in 2019 was a huge stride toward restoring the program, but, in hindsight, it may have also clouded the timeline of a long, arduous rebuilding process.
This 2020 season was a reminder of the sheer scale of a mountain the Bees are climbing as they fell back to a 2-8 overall record after a series of notable graduation losses from that 2019 campaign. The downgrade in wins from four to two, however, isn’t necessarily the setback in which it may initially appear when it comes to the overall state of the EFHS program, for the Bees’ roster numbers continued to climb upward and Eakle and his staff implemented a successful offseason training program with increased participation, during the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As East Fairmont braces for the next step in its journey heading into 2021 next fall, this is the opportunity to take stock of the program’s 2020 season.
1. Bees’ youth shows
The adversity and constant battle of rebuilding a program hit East Fairmont with hardship in 2020 in regards to the scope of its overall roster. The Bees’ raw participation ticked up for a second-consecutive season — a testament to the larger cultural influences of second-year coach Shane Eakle and his staff — but the number of established contributors with varsity experience dwindled. East went into the season with just seven seniors on the roster, and throughout much of the season, only one or two of those seniors were game-to-game two-way starters.
The dearth of four-year players forced Eakle and his staff to turn to the team’s younger crop, a group on the rise, but one bound to labor through the growing pains that come with the increased speed and size of the varsity game, both from a physical and mental perspective. There were plenty of flashes from the youngsters, many of whom project to be two-way starters in both 2021 and even 2022, but after seemingly every game, Eakle cited a missed assignment here or a miscommunication there that added up into a series of game-changing plays. Eakle’s two most frequent phrases throughout the season may have been, “shot ourselves in the foot,” and “everyone has to do their job,” a fitting encapsulation of how the Bees were so often close, but also so far away from consistent down-to-down execution.
“The big thing is just correcting small mistakes and avoiding turnovers (next season),” Eakle said after the Bees’ 2020 finale against rival Fairmont Senior. “I thought with self-shooting penalties we were better in this game, but obviously we turned the football over; a lot of that is young growing pains, and we’ll hopefully get better at that.”
Still, in the midst of those small errors and mistakes throughout the season, East had its moments where it showed promise — where individuals popped with splash plays and specific units held steady for full quarters on gameday. Freshman quarterback Ian Crookshanks, sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Alex Culp, sophomore linebacker Gage Dean, sophomore running back Nicholas O’Dell, and sophomore two-way linemen Evan Helm and Kolten Haddox were the most notable of a batch of underclassmen who have the potential to push East Fairmont up a wrung over the next two seasons.
2. Defensive backbone
A harsh reality for East Fairmont in 2020 was the degree to which the team’s offense struggle after the graduations of several 2019 senior starters, including quarterback Dom Postlewait, receiver Aiden Slusser, running back Luke Pollock and offensive lineman Avery Baker. The Bees’ base run game never really got going and the passing attack was restricted to mostly short, quick passes due to the constant waves of pressure both Ian Crookshanks and Clay Hershberger were forced to contend with snap-to-snap.
But while East’s offense never really found a stable identity, the Bees’ defense gradually adopted a sort of fighter’s mentality as the season wore on. East certainly had its lapses in coverage, and there were games where they were overpowered up front, but for large swaths of the season, the Bees’ defense managed well considering it was constantly backed into a corner due to the team’s offensive standing.
The EFHS defense was on the field a ton in 2020, affording little rest series to series, and was often set up with unenviable field position because of either giveaways or three-and-outs by the offense. Yet, even with trying circumstances, the unit allowed less than 25 points in six of the team’s 10 games, and it was the catalyst behind both of the Bees’ victories, holding Cameron to just 14 points in a 31-14 win and Hampshire to a mere eight points in a 23-8 victory. It especially embodied the old “bend but don’t break” idiom, as it gave up yardage and, at times, lengthy drives before rising to the occasion with a fourth down stand on its own half of the 50 or even in the red zone.
“I do think that our guys are believing that we can get stops,” Eakle said during the season. “Give our kids a lot of credit, when their backs are against the wall, they keep coming and I’m very pleased.”
The Bees’ defense didn’t boast a lot of individual blue-chip standouts, but instead excelled as a collective unit that had a number of players make timely plays throughout the season. The secondary, which was led by Will Sarsfield and Culp as the team’s safeties, progressed considerably throughout the year while seeing plenty of action against volume passing teams in the likes of Braxton County, Lincoln, Cameron, Clay County and Fairmont Senior. The linebacking corps headed by Dean, Crookshanks, and seniors Adam Earls and Dawson Koren was probably the defense’s best single position group, while the defensive line showed flashes despite frequent physical disadvantages.
The defense’s single crowning moment was probably in the team’s win over Hampshire in Week 8, as it held the visiting Trojans to a mere 2.9 yards per play, registered nine total tackles for loss, nabbed a pair of interceptions, and forced a whopping five turnovers on downs.
3. First-time opponents
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made the 2020 season into one of uncertainty and chaos — and later mass controversy — across the state. Games were canceled and rescheduled week to week as preseason schedules were put through the paper shredder. The most unfortunate teams — those hosted in highly-infected counties — weren’t even permitted to play games for weeks at a time, and the lucky teams that resided in counties with healthy COVID-19 numbers were often forced to scramble on the fly to rearrange and reschedule games on a week to week basis.
In the case of East Fairmont, a team fortunate enough to play a full 10-game regular season, the Bees ended up with a handful of first-time matchups in the program’s history in 2020. The team’s original schedule featured mostly games against the standard Big 10 Conference opponents underwent massive in-season surgery due to COVID-19, and in the place of those familiar foes, the Bees instead faced off against four teams they had never played in the program’s 100 year history in Cameron, Clay County, Hampshire and Tolsia.
The Bees’ record in those four games against new faces was 2-2, with East taking victories over both Cameron and Hampshire for their lone wins of the season. In those four games combined, East Fairmont outscored its opponents 82-78.
Another scheduling quirk for East Fairmont related to the effects of COVID-19 was that it played eight of its 10 games at East-West Stadium, including each of its final eight games. The Bees opened the season with back-to-back road games at Grafton and at Robert C. Byrd on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively, and then didn’t play another game all year long outside of East-West Stadium. The Bees were originally slated to play Cameron on the road after adding the Dragons to their schedule, but the game was later switched to East-West Stadium. And East Fairmont was technically on the road in the season finale against arch rival Fairmont Senior, but the two programs of course share East-West Stadium as their respective home venue.
