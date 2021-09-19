BRIDGEPORT — Most often, when one team runs nearly three times as many plays as the other, the score that follows will not be pretty.
Yet on Friday, as the Bridgeport Indians ran 63 plays to the visiting Fairmont Senior Polar Bears’ 26 plays, the two teams battled it out to the very end, with each side adopting near polar-opposite styles of attack. By the game’s conclusion, Bridgeport’s style won out, narrowly defending their home field 35-to-28.
For Bridgeport, the Indians grinded away with a ground-bound offense, rushing 62 times in the game. Utilizing a plethora of rarely-seen formations — wing-T, heavy-T, flexbone, wishbone, full-house, (oh my!) — as well as some where every player in the backfield lined up with their hand in the dirt, the quarterback indistinguishable from the running backs.
The biggest workload went to Bridgeport’s Landyn Reppert, who toted the ball 20 times for 85 yards. One of many big backs that Bridgeport deployed, the ability to grind out yards was a deciding factor for head coach Tyler Phares’ team.
“I feel like we wore them down by constantly double-teaming, making them get up off the ground,” Phares said. “And because of that, obviously we stay on the field longer, wear their defense down. I thought that’s what won the game.”
For the amount of time they were on the field, Fairmont Senior’s defense were persistent, and forced several mistakes Friday night.
The first such mistake was a Bridgeport fumble on a run to the outside with 6:28 to go in the first quarter. Kayson Nealy scooped up the ball in stride and took it more than 50 yards back for a fumble return touchdown. Fairmont Senior had an early 6-0 lead.
Bridgeport would find their way into the end zone before too long, though, with a direct snap to running back Ryan Hall from four yards out putting Bridgeport ahead 7-to-6 to end the first quarter. Hall would get plenty of work on the goal line, and finish with 11 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns.
The Polar Bears offense was not off to a smooth start, running only a handful of plays in the first quarter, but Kayson Nealy woke up the Fairmont Senior sideline with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter, burning his defender over the top for a 90-yard touchdown — the first of many game-breaking plays for the senior receiver Friday. One two-point conversion later, the Polar Bears led 14-to-7.
Back on defense, Fairmont Senior nearly got off the field on fourth down, with Germaine Lewis and Noah Clifton making big stops in the goal line against heavy sets. On a fourth and four from the 13, Bridgeport stuck to their guns and ran it up the gut once more, this time with Cameron Cole taking the ball between the tackles nearly untouched into the end zone to tie the game with under a minute left in the half.
On the ensuing return, Evan Dennison took the kickoff back past midfield, but the play was nullified by a block in the back.
Penalties and fumbles plagued both teams, with the latter impacting Bridgeport more, and the former Fairmont Senior more. The Polar Bears fumbled twice, but recovered both, while Bridgeport fumbled five times, losing two — and nearly losing a third, as a scrum after a fumble at the goal line in the third quarter brought about a scrum for the ball that the officials eventually awarded to Bridgeport, despite Fairmont Senior’s protestations.
“Happy with the kids’ effort in the second half, that’s about it,” Phares said. “That’s all I can really say. Execution was awful, not to our standards. We didn’t play the way we were supposed to.”
Bridgeport’s offense burned plenty of clock in the third quarter driving down the field methodically, much as they did all night. Bridgeport subsisted on small gains, only recording five plays of more than 10 yards, but only two plays for a loss. Bridgeport’s biggest play of the game came in the third, a 22-yard touchdown run from Cole on a toss play to give his team a 21-to-14 lead with 5:28 to go in the quarter.
The next drive, Nealy once again got behind the entirety of the defense, easily catching a long bomb from Brody Whitehair in stride for yet another huge touchdown catch, this one for 64 yards. Whitehair dazzled in his first start as a freshman, throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns, the majority coming from his connections with Nealy.
A missed extra point meant Fairmont Senior still trailed though, 21-to-20.
Nealy came up big on defense again as well, recovering another Bridgeport fumble minutes later. The Polar Bears coughed it up themselves during the drive, but recovered it to stay alive.
Once more, Whitehair looked deep to Nealy, but in this instance, the wideout had not left his defender in the dust. With an opposing cornerback draped over top of him, Nealy rose up for an impressive catch, and stayed on his feet afterwards to rush into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown. Nealy’s three catches put him at 214 receiving yards and kept his Polar Bears in the thick of things. After a two point conversion passing play from Whitehair to Dennison, Fairmont Senior once again lead 28-to-21.
Bridgeport fumbled it twice in their first few drives of the fourth quarter, but recovered both, including the controversial recovery at the goal line that the Indians capitalized on right after with a one-yard touchdown plunge by Hall, his second touchdown of the day. Tied game once again with 7:31 to play.
Fairmont Senior’s ensuing drive got off to a rocky start by way of a holding penalty, but Dom Stingo came through on third and 18, hauling in a pass along the sideline that just barely gave the Polar Bears a first down. Another holding penalty three plays later would set the Polar Bears back again though, and this time they could not climb out of the hole they’d dug, punting it away with 3:33 to play.
The punt was disastrous, netting only two yards. Bridgeport’s offense inherited a short field, and though they fumbled once again, they recovered once again as well, and on an eventual fourth and two from the 19, the ball was direct-snapped to the tailback, who faked a handoff to the fullback before pitching it to the wingback who had gone in motion before the snap. A creative play that yielded another touchdown for Cole. Cole finished with 17 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Bridgeport regained the lead, 35-to-28.
Though Bridgeport had trouble executing and holding on to the ball, fourth down was the sight of three of their five touchdowns. After the game, it sounded like Phares had specific plays like that in mind for fourth down.
“We knew they were going to be blitz-heavy [on fourth down], they were going to suck in, they were going to be down in,” Phares said. “So we wanted to hit them with our buck lateral pitch, it’s a play that takes a lot of ball-handling, takes a lot of guts, and the kids executed it on fourth down.”
With just over a minute to play, Fairmont Senior got the ball to around midfield, but with 16 seconds left and no timeouts, they eventually had to hope for a miracle, lateralling the ball a few times on their final play, hoping to see an opening. No such luck, Bridgeport made the tackle and secured the victory to move to 3-0.
With the loss, Fairmont Senior falls to 2-2, but has some positive to take away, notably the terrific performances of Nealy and the freshman Brody Whitehair.
