WHEELING — Senior Michael Harris was refreshingly blunt in expressing his disappointment. And his coach, Chance Hearn, likewise, was brutally, though not uncommonly, candid in stating his unhappiness.
North Marion High’s golf team didn’t make the drive to Oglebay Resort to compete in the WVSSAC State Tournament to get second. The Huskies wanted a state championship and anything less was a failure in their eyes. Point blank.
“I don’t look at it as being impressive,” said Hearn of North Marion’s Class AA runners-up finish Wednesday to cap a season full of COVID-19 uncertainties and obstacles. “I’m honored to be here, be a part of this tournament, and have an opportunity to win a state championship, but I’m not very impressed with finishing as runners-up.”
The outspoken dissatisfaction of Hearn, Harris, and really the Huskies’ entire team in the aftermath of finishing as runners-up to Class AA state champion Shady Spring by seven strokes on Wednesday didn’t leave any room to contort the program’s mammoth rise over the past four years into a feel-good story.
But in hindsight, it was that exact relentless attitude and never-satisfied ethos that ultimately did make the Huskies worth celebrating.
The unforgiving expectations are what carried them out of the gutter as a program. The cutthroat mentality is what pushed them to the precipice of a state title as a team. And the ruthless pursuit to always be better is what will ultimately — in the days, weeks, and years down the line — make the memories and friendships of their experiences last.
“It’s been nice to have been a part of. I’m glad I could be part of such a great group of guys for four years,” said Harris, who finished as the Class AA individual state runner-up Wednesday to end his career at North Marion as one of the most accomplished golfers in program history.
He was a three-time Top 10 finisher at the state tournament, a two-time all-state selection, the 2020 Big 10 Conference Player of the Year, and the best player on three NMHS teams that finished fourth, second and second in Class AA the past three seasons.
“It really has been a transformed program,” Harris said. “If you’ve watched from since I was a freshman until now, we’ve done a complete 180 as a program.”
When Harris and fellow NMHS seniors Bryce Rhoades and Preston Ice first joined the Huskies in the 2017 season, North Marion was a respectable program, but nowhere near Hearn’s lofty expectations, something Hearn was never shy about voicing. In 2018, the Huskies first cracked the Class AA state tournament field in stunning fashion when they upset a Fairmont Senior squad that admittedly flopped to finish as regional runners-up.
One year later in 2019, North Marion finished as regional and Class AA state runners-up to rival Fairmont Senior, this time not as a Cinderella story, but as a vetted, buttoned-up squad. And finally this season, the Huskies rose to the upper tier of the state’s best teams; Harris proved to be a full-fledged superstar, junior Dylan Runner posed as a No. 2 all season but played like a No. 1, Rhoades fortified his place as the team’s No. 3 until getting injured, and the upstart trio of Will Lemasters, Evan Hall and Michael Tarley each showed both their talent and their work ethic with monster, clutch performances in the season’s stretch run.
“I’m very proud of this team because they improved, every single kid did,” Hearn said, Wednesday. “I keep saying that.”
