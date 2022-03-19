CHARLESTON — When it comes to Saturday's 2022 WVSSAC Class-AAA State Championship game, the best place to start is at the end.
Down 58-51 with 2:30 to play in the fourth, Shady Spring's Braden Chapman nailed a layup over the lengthy arms of Fairmont Senior's defense. Ten seconds later, Maxwell Ammar did the same via an and-one, and though he missed the ensuing free throw, the sophomore brought the score to 55-58.
A Polar Bear miss gave Shady the ball back with a chance to pull within one, or tie the game. The Tigers poked and prodded Fairmont Senior's defense for over 30 seconds, before Chapman surged down the left side of the paint for a layup that just swirled over big man Eric Smith's fingertips and found the basket making it a one point game with one minute to go.
The Tigers trapped Polar Bears point guard Zycheus Dobbs along the sideline, and Dobbs was forced to pass out — but his teammate's foot was on the line. With 24 seconds to go, it was Shady's ball once more.
Then things got crazy.
Shady attacked the basket once more, and Chapman came through for the third time in the game's final two minutes, with a tough finish that gave the Tigers a one-point lead with 11 seconds to play.
With the Polar Bears hurrying to inbound, the crowd inside the Charleston Civic Center realized that neither team was going to call a timeout.
"We were just going to let it play," Fairmont Senior head coach David Retton said.
Dobbs looked for the inbound, but was being played tightly by Chapman. DeSean Goode ended up with the ball, and sped down the floor, passing to Dom Viani on the right wing, who quickly flipped it to Dobbs, trailing on the play with four seconds to go. Dobbs put the ball on the floor, took two dribbles and then lofted up a floater from a few steps inside the free-throw line.
“I was thinking we were going to call a timeout and run a play," Dobbs said. "But he didn’t, so I saw an open lane and I just took it.”
Good thing too — a timeout might have left Dobbs without a championship game-winner to his name.
Dobbs' shot found the front of the rim and rolled in for two. Ballgame Polar Bears.
“Players make the plays," Retton said. "In that situation, I’m not calling a timeout. Everybody has a different philosophy, but I’m not calling it because then, they get to set their defense, and in the timeout, regardless of how much you try to give them confidence and composure as a coach, it works against us.”
With Dobbs' title-clinching shot, the Polar Bears took home the Class-AAA Championship, beating Shady Springs 60-59 with the state tournament saving their best game for last.
Dobbs ended the night with 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds, six blocks and a steal. DeSean Goode recorded another double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Joe Uram scored 11 on 3-4, 3-point shooting, Eric Smith put up 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, and Dom Viani scored eight points in the championship effort.
The Polar Bears captured the title after a postseason run that included wins over East Fairmont, Grafton, Robert C. Byrd, Herbert Hoover, Scott and Shady Spring — none of which came easily.
“These guys have been so resilient all year," Retton said. "We’ve had a lot of fourth quarters where we got the job done, we got the job done in the second half. We weathered not bad plays, it’s basketball, and they’re a very good team. They offensively rebound the ball, they do a great job, and we were fortunate, we made one more play than them.”
Fairmont Senior sent back 12 shots in the title game — a new state tournament single game record. The Polar Bears' bigs, Smith and Goode, were on high alert all night, contesting every shot inside as Fairmont Senior held Shady Spring to 41.2% shooting while shooting 54.3% themselves, turning defense into offense against the Tigers.
“It started with our defense," Retton said. "We wanted to run, we could run when we had numbers. And when we didn’t have numbers, we liked our guys, what we could do. We were very team-oriented, we shared the ball, we went to a 1-4 set more this game than we have all year. We thought that Zycheus could penetrate and dump inside, because he’s a team guy, he’s humble, he plays with humility."
Goode and Smith played a huge role for the Polar Bears throughout the season, and stepped up their play even more in the tournament. Goode's postseason was highlighted by a 31-point, 17-rebound effort in the semis against Scott, while Smith grabbed double-digit rebounds in every game in Charleston while being a major deterrent at the rim.
“We have good size inside," Smith said. "This team has played different than other teams that we’ve had. And that’s OK. Mark Delligatti, wrestling coach at Fairmont Senior, he told me many years ago: 'David, you’ve got to adjust every year in basketball because you have different personnel.'
"Coach Huggins, coach Krzyzewski, they can go out and recruit to their system. We’d like to stay in that system every year, but we have to tweak it and change it a little bit based on our personnel. We’ve done that, we wanted to get the ball inside, we were a better team when we got the ball inside. We played to that strength."
Fairmont Senior was outscored, narrowly, in the second, third and fourth quarters, but a 22-15 first quarter advantage by the Polar Bears ended up being the difference.
The Polar Bears came out laser-focused, and shot 10-15 in the period, with Dobbs, Smith, and Joe Uram each recording six points. Fairmont Senior posted four offensive rebounds in the first quarter, and got six second-chance points as a result. Uram's pair of 3-pointers were instrumental in pushing Fairmont Senior out in front early too.
“I just wanted to come into the game confident," Uram said. "And I’ve got to give credit to my ball handlers that hit me when I was open. They were able to give me the ball when I needed it to get my shots off.”
Uram shot 3-4 from downtown, while Dom Viani shot 2-4, and Goode made one of two tries from behind the arc.
Shady did alright in the first quarter, shooting 6-11, but the extra chances earned by the Polar Bears, along with three Tiger turnovers, swung the quarter to Fairmont Senior.
“I think it was huge," Retton said. "I think our guys were very confident in what they could accomplish, and we believed we could do what we did. They played that way, certainly in the beginning, and we did have a big start.”
“Tremendous effort by both teams," Shady Spring head coach Ronnie Olson, who was coaching in a second straight title game, said. "We didn’t start the first quarter like we should have, and it was the difference in the game. My guys never stopped, but someone’s got to win and someone’s got to lose, and we lost."
A 8-2 run by Shady cut the lead to one, 24-23, within the first ninety seconds of the second, aided by two quick turnovers by the Polar Bears. Fairmont Senior settled back down and neutralized the Tigers for the rest of the quarter, as Shady Spring didn't register a field goal for the last five minutes of the period.
It was the first of many runs by Shady, and with every punch, Fairmont Senior was never caught reeling, but kept their composure throughout the night, under the brightest of lights.
“Anyone can have poise when you’re up 20, up 25," Retton said. "I really don’t think that’s poise. I think poise is when you’re struggling, when things are going tough, when teams are making a comeback. When they get an offensive put back, when they get a 3, the momentum changes; let’s play with poise, let’s relax, let’s take a deep breath and let’s continue to do what works.”
Poise ended up being the theme of the postseason for Fairmont Senior. After leading 45-41 after three quarters, the Polar Bears looked like they were going for the kill early in the quarter, with Goode and Viani each hitting 3's within a minute of each other, stretching their lead to seven. The lead grew to as much as eight in the fourth, but a pair of 3-pointers by Maxwell Ammar, as well as nine points in the quarter from Braden Chapman, kept the Tigers within one shot of winning the title, though Dobbs ended up having other plans.
"It’s easy to look at that play — it’s tremendous," Retton said of Dobbs' final shot. "It’s something that will always stay with him, and it will always stay with our team. It’s sort of surreal when you look at it. We beat a very good basketball team."
Eric Smith blocked four of the team's record-high 20 shots, and was an irreplaceable presence in the middle for the Polar Bears though there were reasons to think Smith would never play this season at all. The Polar Bears big man is committed to play football at Miami of Ohio next year, and might have decided to forego winter sports.
"Usually people, whenever they decide to go all the way in football in college, they usually give up their other sports. But I really couldn’t see myself doing that because I always had a passion for basketball and I couldn’t see myself giving it up because it’s something that I love too much. I’m glad I didn’t give up.”
Smith now closes his senior year as a double champion in football and basketball.
“What can I say, it’s an amazing feeling," he said. "It’s been a great four years with this team. It’s an amazing thing, especially going out senior year with another state championship, it’s just crazy, that’s why I can’t stop smiling.”
Retton also revealed after the game that Smith had been playing with a torn labrum throughout the season, an injury that made it difficult to operate at full capacity.
“For him to do that, that says a lot about him and like he said his passion, and his passion for his teammates," Retton said. "That’s big, there’s been many practices where he had to sit out, not many, but different parts of practices because he’d get hit in the shoulder. It’s tough to play with a torn labrum in basketball. No matter how big, how strong, it’s tough to play, and he gutted it out this year and he was huge for our basketball team."
The championship is Fairmont Senior's seventh in school history, and their third since 2016.
