FAIRMONT — Dual congratulations were in order Tuesday night at the Fairmont Field House, where Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs was recognized for cracking the 1,000-point mark against Grafton on Feb. 14 — the 14th Polar Bear in history to do so.
Older Brother Zyon Dobbs, himself a 1,000-point scorer for the Polar Bears, was by his brother’s side for the ceremony, himself having his own recent achievement to boast of, reaching 1,000 points in his college career at Fairmont State on Feb. 18 against West Liberty University.
As for the action on the floor, Fairmont Senior prevailed in a rematch against the Bridgeport Indians. Dobbs put in 24 while senior big man DeSean Goode scored 18 in a 58-51 victory.
The Polar Bears endured some early turnover troubles and hot-shooting from Bridgeport in the first quarter, trailing 15-12 after the opening period.
Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore put through a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter, finishing the game with 25 points, a figure that led all scorers.
Defense asserted itself in the second quarter, the two teams combined for 19 points and Bridgeport led 26-20 at halftime.
In the second half, the script flipped. DeSean Goode came through for 14 of his 18 points in the second half, helping his Polar Bears jump ahead 39-36 by the end of the third quarter.
Spatafore hit three more 3’s in the second half to try and prop up the Bridgeport attack, but the deficit only grew in the final frame of play, Fairmont Senior outscored Bridgeport 19-15 in the fourth quarter and 38-25 in the second half as a whole.
Spatafore’s 25 was followed by Phoenix Sickles with nine, Zach Ayoob with five, Ashton Curry and Ben Bifano with four each, and Tyler Randolph with two.
For Fairmont Senior, Dobbs and Goode were joined in double figures by Andre Grant, who scored 11 — eight in the second half. Connor Gower scored three and Latique Williams scored two for the Polar Bears.
Fairmont Senior moves to 19-1 on the season, while Bridgeport falls to 15-7. The Polar Bears next face Liberty on the road on Feb. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.