FAIRMONT — A week after Marion County put its stamp all over the Big X awards in girls basketball, the boys basketball awards are following suit.
The 2022-23 Big X All-Conference teams were released Monday, along with the conference’s player and coach of the year awards.
Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs was honored as the Big X Player of the Year, while East Fairmont’s Tyrone Asterino received the Big X Coach of the Year award.
Dobbs spearheaded a 27-1 season punctuated by a 47-42 state championship victory over No. 1-ranked Shady Spring. Dobbs averaged 21.2 points per game on 66% shooting from the field, including 38.5% shooting from beyond the arc. The junior added 5.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game throughout the regular season.
Dobbs surpassed the 1,000 career point threshold on Feb. 24 against Grafton, and finishes his junior season already a two-time state champion.
East Fairmont’s Asterino receives the conference coach of the year award after his East Fairmont Bees finished the year 22-4, the highest win total in school history.
The Bees recorded wins over teams like Scott, Elkins, Bridgeport and North Marion in the regular season. East Fairmont placed three players between the two all-conference teams.
Fairmont Senior’s DeSean Goode earned a first team all-conference nod after a regular season where the senior averaged 18.4 points per game on 72% shooting and 39% shooting from 3 and averaged 9.4 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game and 1.5 steals per game rounding out the big man’s stat line.
East Fairmont has their own guard-post duo on the first team. Senior Evan Parr averaged 15.3 points per game on 50% shooting this season to lead the Bees, along with 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Junior Jackson Crouso averaged 13.3 points per game on 63% shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
North Marion’s Harley Sickles helped the Huskies to a state tournament berth this season, averaging 17.1 points on 56.5% shooting with 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The senior made first team all-conference for his efforts.
With Dobbs, Goode, Parr, Crouso and Sickles taking up five spots, the rest of the first team is rounded out by Elkins’ Cory Harper and Malachi Watson, Bridgeport’s Anthony Spatafore, Grafton’s J.T. Veltri, Philip Barbour’s T.D. Bodkins, Robert C. Byrd’s Brayden Thomason and Lewis County’s Ben Putnam.
On the second team, Fairmont Senior’s Andre Grant earns his place after a junior season with regular season averages of 10.3 points per game on 52.5% shooting from the field. Grant averaged 1.9 steals, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
North Marion’s Preston Williams takes his spot on the second team after a season where the physical guard averaged 14.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 45% shooting from the field and 37% shooting from 3.
East Fairmont’s Greyson Stewart split time as a starter or bench piece for the Bees, but was a scoring force no matter the circumstance, averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds a game while shooting 60% from the field.
The rest of the all-conference second team includes Elkins’ Tanner Miller, Grafton’s Jacob Maier, Liberty’s Jenson Dodd and Noah McKim, Lincoln’s Brayden Edgell and David Burdette, Lewis County’s Tanner Griffith, Philip Barbour’s Kaden Humphreys and Robert C. Byrd’s Quinten Cooley.
