FAIRMONT — With a decorated multi-sport high school career behind him, Fairmont Senior’s Dom Stingo has picked out his destination for the future.
Stingo signed Wednesday to play lacrosse at Davis and Elkins College, cementing the next step for the Polar Bear who leaves behind a championship legacy at Fairmont Senior.
The Senators appealed to Stingo for their merits as a team, and as a college.
“I took a visit to their campus, and I knew the coach before I even got there, because he coached me for Mountain State [Lacrosse] a little bit here and there, and he was pretty cool,” Stingo said. “The school just seemed like the right fit — small class size, more hands-on learning, stuff like that. The team, super family-like, and I love that, and I could treat these guys like they were my brothers.”
“I think that the style of play works,” Fairmont Senior head coach — and Dom’s father — Tony Stingo said. “I think that he fits in well with the student-athletes that he was able to meet on his official visit. The coaching staff, he gets along well with them. The coaching staff puts an emphasis on education and character, the same as we do here at Fairmont Senior. I think it’s a very good fit.”
Stingo figures to play midfield for Davis and Elkins. With an all-state first team and second team selection already in his resume, and a possible third selection on its way — coaches are set to vote for all-state teams this weekend — the soon-to-be Senator sees a seamless fit in new head coach David Pomeroy’s system.
“They’re fast,” Stingo said. “They play at a super-fast pace all the time and they have a high skill level. It’s nice to fit in there, I like the fast-paced play style.”
Stingo has been a witness to a period of growth for lacrosse during his time at Fairmont Senior — and oftentimes a driving force behind it, as he and his father have worked to expand the sport’s reach in Fairmont.
Playing his way into the collegiate ranks has served as another way to legitimize lacrosse and serve as an example for up-and-coming athletes.
“It’s a crucial component of making [lacrosse] successful here, getting guys moving on to the next level and getting a little bit of recognition,” Coach Tony Stingo said. “Dominic is going to have the opportunity to be part of a team that is growing and moving forward. They’ve had a little bit of success this year, their roster size is growing, they’ve got new coaches on board, they’re making a strong push to be as good as they can be, and I think he has the opportunity to be a big part of that. A college in-state that’s growing and getting better can only do good things for surrounding high schools.”
“It’s always about trying to get the younger generation into the sport and always growing it throughout the state,” Dom Stingo said. “It’s not very big here but it’s on the rise and it’s nice to see something like that build a fire and really spark growth.”
In addition to Davis and Elkins, Stingo considered Mercyhurst, Frostburg State and Seton Hill. He totaled 21 goals and nine assists this season while missing some time with an injury, ultimately playing in seven games. His 30 total points were second on the team.
Stingo hangs up his Polar Bear jersey as a dual-champion, having quarterbacked the 2021 Polar Bear Class-AA championship-winning football team, as well as being part of Fairmont Senior football’s 2020 championship squad, and the lacrosse team’s 2019 state championship.
“It really helped me build character and the way I am today,” Stingo said. “Playing football and lacrosse really gave me the work ethic and the drive to step up my game at all times and keep my foot on the gas.”
Stingo suffered an injury that sidelined him for a portion of the season, but used that time — perhaps as a result of that built-up character — to help the team in other ways.
“When you coach your own kid, it’s not always sunshine and rainbows but for the most part it was a great experience,” Tony Stingo said. “Probably my greatest memory, it sounds silly, but by the time his injury was up this year, those last couple of games he had to sit out, he was on the sideline with us and it was like he was another coach. He was still part of the team, that was a real signal that he had grown. For me, even though he accomplished a lot on the field, off the field, when he was injured, that’s what’s going to stick out to me.”
