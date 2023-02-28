FAIRMONT — Facing the Grafton Bearcats for the second time in 10 days, the East Fairmont Bees had their opponent fresh in their minds for the team’s sectional semifinal game on Tuesday.
“We knew there were going to be some changes from games one to two,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “Defensively, they did a couple things differently, and we were sort of expecting something different, but you don’t ever know.”
Whatever preparations that were made for East’s familiar foe resulted in a 72-39 win over Grafton. The hosting Bees got 15 points from Greyson Stewart and 14 off the bench from Drew Moore in their postseason entrance.
“Good to get a win, move on and get two more,” Asterino said.
The Bees led 13-7 after the first quarter, and 31-13 at halftime. Early on, East created plenty of opportunities out of high-low situations, with Jackson Crouso manning the high post and Greyson Stewart getting the start and bruising down low.
“We use it, and we’ve got a pretty good combination,” Asterino said. “Jackson’s a big kid in there, and if Greyson’s on the low post or Ian [Crookshanks]’ on the low post, they’re two loads in there. They’re strong kids and if they get position, look out because it’s hard to move them in there.
“Jackson’s just a big, rangy kid in there, 6-foot-5. The high-low worked, and I thought we made pretty decent passes into the post, so I’m pleased with that too.”
Stewart scored eight of his 15 in the second quarter, helping the Bees to a 13-0 scoring run that had them ahead 26-9 halfway through the period.
An and-one from Stewart, a steal by Moore and a 3-pointer from Blake Hunt highlighted the Bees’ burst, and prompted a Grafton timeout.
Out of the timeout, East kept their iron grip on the game, forcing a 10-second violation on defense.
The Bees forced two 10-second violations Tuesday.
East’s defense allowed seven, six, and eight points through each of the game’s first three quarters, clamping down on Grafton, especially outside, where the Bearcats shot 1-12.
The Bees did well to limit Grafton’s J.T. Veltri, in contrast to how the two team’s previous outing went down.
“Veltri tore us apart last game we played against them, had 30, tonight I think maybe he had 14,” Asterino said. “That’s a dramatic change, and we defended better. He’s a talented post player, he can step out and shoot, he’s a very nice, skilled player. I think we defended pretty well, especially from 3, because we knew that’s something they like to do.”
Veltri led the Bearcats with 14 points, followed by Jacob Maier with nine, all in the second half.
For their part, East downed their deep shots at a 37% clip, led by two triples apiece from resident sharpshooter Blake Hunt, who finished with 10, and Maddox Boyers, who finished with eight. Boyers’ rate of taking and making 3’s has been on the incline throughout the season, a dangerous ingredient to add to the lengthy defender’s game.
“He’s gaining confidence because he shot the ball well tonight, he shot the ball well over the last five, six games,” Asterino said of Boyers. “That’s just another weapon, another guard from the perimeter. Drew [Moore] shot it decent also.
“It’s good to have that scoring punch because, if you’re our opponent, you don’t know which of those guys is going to be hitting.”
East led 56-21 by the end of the third. The Bees shot 52% for the game.
Stewart scored a game-high 15 and grabbed four rebounds Tuesday, leading a balanced effort that saw six Bees score at least seven points.
Moore scored 14, while Hunt and Crouso each scored 10. Hunt also snagged three steals, while Crouso shot a perfect 5-5 from the field and dished three assists.
Boyers scored eight points with three rebounds and three assists. Evan Parr scored seven points while leading the team in rebounds and assists with six and five, respectively.
Carter Brown scored three and Cole Vangilder scored two. Ian Crookshanks contributed four rebounds and four assists in the victory.
The Bees now have their eye on a sectional final Friday against Fairmont Senior, who have gotten the better of their cross-town rival in each of the two meetings between them this year.
“Just got to go play,” Asterino said of the incoming game. “They’re talented, they’re who they are, they’re not going to change what they do. It’s a credit to them, it’s a credit to their personnel, you know what you’re going to get. We’ll see what happens over the next couple days of practice, get after it, and go play Friday.
“We get a regional game on the following Wednesday, so we’ve put ourselves in a position to be there for Friday and for Wednesday. Proud of those guys for how they took of it today, and we’ll see what happens over the next couple.”
Around the Area
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Fairmont Senior 84, Philip Barbour 33
The Polar Bears allowed only four points in the first quarter to send them to a decisive victory. DeSean Goode led all scorers with 22, while Zycheus Dobbs scored 18. TD Bodkins paced the Colts with 14 points.
