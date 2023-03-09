FAIRMONT — To some degree, the North Marion Huskies and East Fairmont Bees are in the same position for their quarterfinal matchups Thursday in the Class-AAA girls basketball state tournament. However, in other ways, the two teams are treading different waters.
Both the No. 1-seeded Huskies and the No. 3-seeded Bees find themselves tasked with familiar opponents in the quarterfinals, teams they have a history with this season and beyond.
But while North Marion is entering its 14th state tournament in the last 16 years, East Fairmont is enjoying its first trip to Charleston since 2007, after setting new records for themselves thus far.
The Bees have won a program-best 23 games so far this season, two of them against their state opponent, the Philip Barbour Colts. For all the success the Bees have found, East is stressing that they need to stay hungry.
“Let’s not be happy to just be down there, let’s make some noise while we’re down in Charleston,” East Fairmont head coach James Beckman said. “Maintain the approach of ‘the job’s not done.’ We’ve had great preparation in practice, I feel confident that these girls are ready to go.
“We’ve tried to adapt to that early morning game Thursday with early practices of our own. These Bees are ready to swarm Charleston.”
East plays the first game of Thursday’s slate against the Colts, tipoff set for 9:30 a.m.
The Bees played the Colts in the regular season on Feb. 1 and in the sectional championship on Feb. 24, both double-digit victories by the Bees. The final margin did little to indicate how competitive the games have been between the two teams though, with Philip Barbour playing within one point of East in the third quarter of their sectional final matchup.
The victory over the Colts worked to exorcise some demons from the Bees, who were beaten in the sectional semis by Philip Barbour last season.
“Each of us know each other really well,” Beckman said. “It doesn’t matter what we did in the regular season, or the sectional championship game, it’s who plays the best Thursday morning. We’ve got to be ready to go against a strong opponent in Philip Barbour and continue to do what we do.”
Philip Barbour (14-10) is led by Bralyn Sparks, who leads the team in scoring and assists per game with 14.2 and 4.2, respectively, and Mackenna Halfin, who leads the team with 12.5 rebounds per game.
East, meanwhile, is led in scoring and assist numbers by Kenly Rogers at 18.1 points per game and 3.5 assists per game, and Morgan Cochran with 5.8 rebounds per game.
North Marion met their own opponent, the Hampshire Trojans, in the second game of the Huskies’ regular season, a 52-43 win. After losing to Wayne, the No. 2 seed in Class-AAA, in their season opener, North’s victory over the Trojans started a win-streak that the Huskies are still riding, sitting at 22-1 going into Charleston.
The Huskies have spoken about their young members’ improvements since the start of the year, improvements that were plain to see in North’s 40-point sectional championship victory over Oak Glen and 66-point regional championship over Keyser.
But the Huskies’ early-season outing against Hampshire remains one of three North wins decided by single digits, and the Trojans are 2-3 in their last five outings against Class-AAA’s No. 1 seed.
“We’re playing an opponent we played earlier in the year,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said. “We know what they’re going to do, they know what we’re going to do. It comes down to who goes down there and does what they’re supposed to.”
Hampshire has undergone some change themselves, with a head-coaching switch midseason. Nevertheless, the personnel that has led the Trojans to a 14-10 record and state tournament berth remains the same.
“The things that we’ve seen them do in their games recently are the same things they were doing earlier in the year,” Parrish said. “But our plan is to be ready for everything.
“They’re a good man-to-man defense team, they’ve got two good guards who have a lot of experience. We’re expecting a hard-fought game out of them.”
Hampshire’s guard duo of Hannah Ault and Izzy Blomquist was on display in Hampshire’s recent sectional championship game against Keyser, a 52-23 victory where Blomquist scored 16 points with three assists and Ault scored 12 points with three steals.
Defensively, Della Knight and Kora McBride provide length and energy for Hampshire.
The North Marion Huskies are paced by Olivia Toland in points (24.6), rebounds (6.9) and assists (4.5) per game. Emma Freels places second on the team in scoring and assists, while Aubrey Hamilton stands at second on the team in rebounding.
In Class-AAA, Thursday’s slate included No. 3 East Fairmont vs. No. 6 Philip Barbour, No. 2 Wayne vs. No. 7 Sissonville, No. 1 North Marion vs. No. 8 Hampshire, and No. 4 Ripley vs. No. 5 Lewis County. Semifinals are scheduled for Friday, with the title match on Saturday.
“There’s eight quality teams down there,” Beckman said. “We’ve seen a lot of them through live period and through the season. In my eyes Triple-A is wide open, it can be any one of us. All of our attention is just on us, and we get more accomplished when we focus on just East Fairmont.”
“There’s always nerves, and I think that goes for all the teams,” Parrish said. “You’re in a big environment, you’re going to have big crowds in a big arena down there. It’ll just come down to who relaxes and plays their game.”
