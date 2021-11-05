FAIRMONT — Much will be on the line for the East Fairmont Bees (5-4) and the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears (4-4) on Friday night. The 101st annual matchup between the two rivals would’ve been a big enough deal as is, but the two team’s standings make the regular season finale a de-facto play-in game for the postseason.
The history between the two teams would suggest that Fairmont Senior is the favorite for Friday. The Polar Bears have won the last 13 contests and hold the edge in the rivalry’s overall record, 65-28-7.
Nevertheless, both teams need to bring their A-games to East-West Stadium if they want to come out on top. Execution in a few key areas of the game will go a long way to deciding the outcome in the biggest game of each team’s season thus far.
In preparing for the game throughout the week, both coaches talked about the importance of limiting their own mistakes. Penalties and turnovers have cost both teams at different points in the season, and their coaches are weary about not letting the excitement surrounding the night cost them again.
“We have to play our game,” Fairmont Senior head coach Nick Bartic said. “Minimize turnovers, penalties, those are the kinds of things that kill drives or extend the other team’s drives. There’s going to be a lot of big-game-type of energy, but you don’t want guys out of control. You’re trying to play with that energy, you don’t want to settle down either. We don’t want to settle down, we want to settle in. Whoever settles into the game first gets a big advantage. Whoever can capitalize on the other team’s mistakes, and limit their own, has the edge.”
“We can’t make mistakes,” East Fairmont’s Shane Eakle said. “We can’t shoot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers and things like that. For us to be able to play, we just can’t beat ourselves. That’s a key point for us, not turning the ball over, not having lots of penalties in key spots, drive-killers. That’s a big thing, trying to make sure we don’t have self-inflicted wounds, that’s a big thing for us.”
Another deciding factor will be who can run the ball most effectively.
Both team’s run-games have been huge ingredients in their successes. East Fairmont’s Will Sarsfield has averaged more than a first down every tote, averaging 10.1 yards per carry and totaling 701 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. Unsurprisingly, Sarsfield’s best performances have coincided with East’s best offensive nights, such as when he rushed for 140 vs. Phillip Barbour for a 64-22 victory.
The same can be said for Fairmont Senior.
Germaine Lewis has been the Polar Bears’ bell-cow back on his way to 618 yards and seven touchdowns for an average of 7.2 per. Big games from Lewis have likewise been conducive to success for Fairmont Senior — the junior put up nearly 200 yards from scrimmage in the Polar Bears’ nail-biting 21-20 victory over Robert C. Byrd. Lewis also demonstrated his capability as a receiver in that game, netting 70 yards in the air.
Both Sarsfield and Lewis have helped their teams as a receiving target as well as a runner. Sarsfield has put up 201 yards and two touchdowns as a pass-catcher, while Lewis has 248 yards and two touchdowns. East and West will each hope for big games from their respective backfield leaders on Friday night.
How the game transpires through the air will matter just as much as how things unfold on the ground. East quarterback Ian Crookshanks took the reins at quarterback halfway through last season, his freshman campaign, and has only gotten better his first full season at the helm. The sophomore has put up 1,476 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions through nine games.
He has weapons like Alex Culp and Landon Larnerd who have totaled 223 and 197 receiving yards, respectively, as well as Sarsfield out of the backfield. Clay Hershberger had fit the bill of a number one receiver, but the senior has not played since he was injured against Bridgeport midway through the year.
Luckily for the Bees, Evan Bartholow has emerged as a dangerous weapon as the year has gone on. Now leading his team in receiving with 23 catches for 321 yards, Bartholow does a lot of his damage over the middle of the field, and East will need plenty of production from him Friday.
That may be easier said than done, however.
One of Fairmont Senior’s biggest strengths has been their pass defense. On average, the Polar Bears have allowed their opponents to complete just over half their passes for a pithy 101 passing yards a game and seven total touchdowns. Rushers like Eric Smith and Koby Toothman have gotten to opposing QBs, and Fairmont Senior’s speed and athleticism has shone through in coverage. Evan Dennison and Kayson Nealy have both nabbed multiple interceptions throughout the year, with Dennison taking one of his three INTs for a pick-six.
Something’s got to give Friday.
Dennison and Nealy are dangerous as defenders in the secondary, receivers on offense, and last but not least, as returners on kickoffs and punts. The pair have 320 yards on kickoff returns, and 128 on punt returns. Dennison returned a punt for a touchdown last week vs. Elkins, but Nealy is the primary return man on punts, and averages nearly 10 yards a return. For reference, Nealy’s 9.6 yards per return would place him fifth on the NFL’s leaderboards. Both these guys are threats to take one to the house on any given return, and East will have to stay sharp on special teams the whole game to best avoid giving up quick points.
Gametime is quickly approaching for East and West, as the two teams meet up for the 101st time tonight at East-West Stadium, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.