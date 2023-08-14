FAIRMONT — Coming off their first playoff appearance since 2007, the East Fairmont Bees set their sights on the next step towards winning a state title — winning a playoff game, and beyond.
Head Coach Shane Eakle continues his resurgence of the football program at East Fairmont. Entering his fifth year, Eakle led the team to the postseason for the first time as their head coach after a 7-3 regular season record in 2022.
“We had a lot of positives,” Eakle said. “Making the postseason was obviously a goal for us that we’ve accomplished. But now we’ve hopefully set the bar a little bit higher, and we got to work to try to improve on that.”
Part of that work involves continuing a tradition of hard work and teamwork, according to Eakle. He said that players strive to play for each other and their community every minute of every game and doing so will bring success.
“That’s something we really strive to try to accomplish,” Eakle said. “And if we do those things, then at the end of the day we’re pretty confident that we’re going to be successful with the wins and losses. That’s kind of how we look at things.”
East Fairmont opened camp not in Marion County but in Tucker County. Eakle took the team to Camp Kidd for a three-day mini camp July 31 through Aug. 2 for practices and team-building exercises with no phones to distract them.
After two weeks of training camp, the team points its focus on the goal of winning in the playoffs, something the program last accomplished in 2007.
According to sophomore linebacker and offensive lineman Tristan Ramsey, the team feels confident it’ll reach its goal.
“We’re feeling really good,” Ramsey said. “We’re planning to go further in the playoffs this year, and all the guys have been working really hard, and we all got this dedication to go further.”
Perhaps unique to this East Fairmont team is the small number of seniors on the roster. According to Eakle, there are only six seniors for the 2023 season.
Eakle expects the entire senior class to lead the team and wants younger players to pick up the reins with them.
“Almost our entire senior class has to lead in some form because we only have a half a dozen,” Eakle said. “We’re going to have some juniors that are going to have to step up, mature early, and even some of our sophomores step up and take leadership roles for us.”
East Fairmont opens the season on the road at fellow Marion County school North Marion Aug. 24. North Marion made the semifinals last year, and East Fairmont expects the matchup to be an indicator of this team’s season.
“It’s definitely going to set our tone a little bit,” senior quarterback Ian Crookshanks said. “It’s going to be a tough game. They know it. We know it. It’s gonna come down to who can get the stop.”
After East Fairmont’s media day on Friday, the football team changed out of their uniforms and spent time working around the high school making improvements by painting and making other repairs, something the team does every year, according to Eakle.
