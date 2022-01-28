FAIRMONT — The 6-foot-5 Jackson Crouso has really come on as of late for the East Fairmont Bees.
The sophomore’s role has increased, and he has grown into it, as have many Bees in their 6-4 start. Making his first start of the season on Jan. 21 against Elkins was a sign Crouso was gaining the confidence of his coaches, which resulted in a milestone for him as a player.
“It meant a lot to me,” the sophomore, who scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished two assists in that game, said.
The man in the middle for the Bees burst onto the scene earlier in the year, and is only getting better after scoring eight points and collecting nine rebounds in the Bees’ Wednesday win over Bridgeport. Not long ago however, the tallest man on East’s roster was one of the smallest.
“In eighth grade I was probably the shortest on the team,” Crouso said. “Then over quarantine I hit a huge growth spurt, ended up growing to 6-3, 6-4.”
Crouso played on the perimeter prior to this year, and after finding himself playing down low these days, his skills from the past are helping him out today.
“He’s a sophomore that plays much wiser and much stronger than most sophomores,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “He’s got great length, 6-4, 6-5. Has very good footwork. And because he played on the wing, at point, coming through there before he grew, he has guard skills. His basketball knowledge — his dad is an ex-coach — he has been around basketball a lot and he’s a smart player, he knows how to use his body.”
“I feel like it helps me be a little bit more versatile,” Crouso said of his guard background. “It helps the team all around, if Evan [Parr] is in foul trouble or is having trouble bringing the ball up, it helps him to give him an outlet.”
Crouso hasn’t quite caught up to the drastic changes in his body, listed at 160 pounds on wvssac.com. When it comes to the burgeoning sophomore, the idea he can build on his already impressive play is a tantalizing thought for East Fairmont.
“His biggest weakness is his strength,” Asterino said. “And he knows that, and he needs to keep getting better, getting stronger. His skills, his ball-handling — he’s 6-foot-5 and he’s putting his arms up, shooting jump-hooks over people. From a strength standpoint, he’s going to improve. Other than that, he’s got a wealth of potential.”
Crouso is a great example of a young player stepping into a varsity role and not only surviving, but thriving. Across the Bees roster there are athletes in every grade and position growing into greater responsibilities.
Evan Parr led East in scoring last year, but it was not a year to remember for the Bees, who went 1-6. Parr’s 11.5 points per game was tops for the squad in the abbreviated 2020-21 season.
“Not a great season for us but we pulled out as much as we could,” the junior said. “Only one win but we learned from it coming back this year.”
Whatever lessons they’ve learned between now and then are paying off, as the Bees were ranked inside the Top 10 West Virginia Class-AAA schools in this week’s AP Poll. A three-game skid before their win against Bridgeport may drop them out, but the point remains — the Bees are building something.
“I feel like we have more talent this year,” Parr said. “We have the ability where I can get it to someone else or I can get it back from someone else in order to score. And defense has helped us a lot — steals, transition.
“Coach always tells us we just need one point more on the board than the other team. That’s a mentality we take to heart because that’s what we need. I’ve got to get a steal, I’ve got to get a stop, something to help this team out.”
Parr has been a rock for the Bees this year at point guard, and upped his output in his junior season to continue to lead the Bees in the scoring department. Topping his team in a certain stat is not the end of Parr’s capacity to lead though.
“He’s played phenomenal I think,” Crouso said. “He’s really been the leader out on the court. He gets everyone to their spots, sets up our offense. He’s a big influence on the team.”
“From the perspective of him in a leadership role, I think his leadership has really gotten better,” Asterino said. “For our guys, they really look to him to sort of be that catalyst out there and get us in to what we’re doing. Our kids have a ton of respect for him and his leadership ability. I think that’s the big thing.
“His physical game has gotten better — he’s shooting the ball better, getting us into our defense — the physical parts of the game, he has improved. But his leadership has gotten to the point where he’s really comfortable out there orchestrating our offense, doing what we do, and he has smart basketball IQ too, really smart,” Asterino continued.
And while Parr has had success scoring throughout the season, the Bees believe they are best when they let the flow of the game dictate who’s scoring.
“It’s really whoever the ball finds,” Parr said. “We can all score, we don’t have any restrictions on who can shoot, who can’t. We know who really needs it at the end of the game, and it’s really whoever’s playing hard and gives it their all whenever we need it.”
“Our guys know they can shoot if they’re open,” Asterino said. “It’s not that we have this play designed for Evan, this play designed for Carter Saunders. Whatever happens within the flow of it, we take that. Our guys accept that and they know it.”
An egalitarian approach extends beyond who’s taking the shots on game nights. East has enabled the likes of Parr, a junior, and Crouso, a sophomore, to expand and improve their play because to hear Asterino say it, to his Bees, age is just a number.
“I’ll tell you the same thing that we tell them almost every day,” the head coach said. “Our seniors have been through the most, they’ve been here the longest. Juniors next, sophomores last. But we impress upon them that the seniors cannot win and get to where we ultimately want to get to at the end of the season without the sophomore guys doing their part. And the sophomores can’t get there without the seniors.
“We have impressed upon them that we all need each other. It’s not that we look at ‘this senior group is better than this sophomore.’ We never discuss it, we mix everything at practice, we never play seniors vs. sophomores. And the sophomores that are playing right now on varsity, they’ve really stepped up and played pretty well. We’re going to get better, it’s still early. We’re almost to that midpoint and we’re going to get better.”
The platoon of sophomores on the Bees’ squad has made their mark so far this year — Crouso, Blake Hunt, Hoyt Michael, Ian Crookshanks and more have all contributed at points in the season — and though they have many games to play in 2022 and beyond, the younger members of the Bees are focusing right now.
“I feel like we’ve brought a lot of energy, a spark off the bench,” Crouso said of his fellow second-year athletes. “Just playing hard, showing up and being tough and doing what’s expected of us.”
“They’ve helped us a lot,” Parr said of the sophomores. “Last year they were obviously playing freshman ball. They’ve come in and made a big impact, especially physical-wise because we’re not the biggest team. But we’re pretty strong and we have depth to bring in some subs, give them some minutes and they’re really helping.”
East hits the road to take on Lewis County on Friday night, and has a tough slate going forward. To fulfill their goals for the rest of the season, they’ll need all their players to continue to cement themselves in their roles, regardless of grade.
“Our sectional is extremely difficult,” Asterino said. “Extremely difficult. One of the best sections in the state — regardless of classification — is right here in North Central. You put Notre Dame, Philip Barbour, Grafton, and you put East and West in with those three, that’s a hell of a section. That’s a really hard section, and we’re going to play all our cards and see where we come out. I like our team a lot.”
