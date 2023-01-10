FAIRMONT — Any mistakes aside, the East Fairmont Bees wiped it all away when it mattered most, outscoring the Lincoln Cougars 13-1 in overtime to bag a 65-54 win.
Tied 53-53 at the conclusion of regulation, Jackson Crouso scored six of his 10 points in overtime, while Blake Hunt and Evan Parr each canned a triple to lift the Bees to the overtime win.
Despite the game ending up in the win column, after slogging through regulation against the 5-5 Cougars, East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino was not overly pleased with his team.
“Not a good performance,” Asterino said. “We hopefully learn from this a little bit and figure out who we are a little bit more and what we need to do.”
East Fairmont’s Greyson Stewart led the Bees in scoring with 18, piling up the points from the low post in the fourth quarter to help East rally from a six-point late-game deficit and tie it up by the final buzzer of regulation.
Stewart scored eight points in the fourth quarter, and also finished with six rebounds, two assists and three steals.
“He played well, he was strong inside,” Asterino said of Stewart. “We had an advantage in the post, and for four quarters, three and a half quarters, we didn’t take advantage of it. Down the stretch in the fourth and in the overtime period we did a better job of it.
“Honestly, at times thank God he was playing the way he was because around him it was pretty sketchy at times.”
After a plodding start — three turnovers, 1-3 shooting and 0-2 from the line — and down 5-2, Asterino called an early timeout with 5:17 to go in the first quarter hoping to wake up his Bees.
East’s Blake Hunt responded out of the huddle, hitting a pair of 3-pointers over the next couple of minutes to tie the game, 8-8 with 3:10 to play in the first.
Ian Crookshanks put the Bees on top with a layup inside, 10-8, in what was the first of nine lead changes in the game. The two teams were tied 12-12 going into the second quarter.
“We weren’t really in-sync,” Asterino said. “Defensively there was some stuff that we didn’t execute. If you don’t do those things, teams can stick around, hang around.”
Lincoln regained the lead seconds into the second quarter, building a six-point lead by the period’s midway point, 23-17. The Bees fired back, ultimately retaking the lead after a Drew Moore steal and and-one score which put East ahead 25-23.
East held a slim four point lead, 27-23, at halftime.
The Bees led throughout the third until the very last minute. Lincoln’s Brayden Edgell put down a 3-pointer with 1:20 to go in the quarter that vaulted the Cougars back ahead, 43-41.
The two teams were tied at 43 heading into the fourth.
Things remained tight in the fourth. A scoring blitz early by Lincoln got them a six-point lead, 51-46, but Stewart’s low-post scoring helped tie the game at 51 with 2:45 to play.
Another Stewart score put East ahead 53-51, but Lincoln’s Aiden Rice knotted the score back up with 53 seconds to play.
Possessing the ball last, the Cougars couldn’t get a shot off before the buzzer.
Once overtime came, East locked in on both ends, holding Lincoln to a single point while putting the game away on the offensive end.
Along with Stewart’s 18, Evan Parr scored 12, Crouso scored 10, Blake Hunt scored nine, Drew Moore and Maddox Boyers scored six, and Ian Crookshanks scored four.
