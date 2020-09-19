FAIRMONT — It was a collective one step forward, two steps back for East Fairmont High soccer in its home girls’ and boys’ doubleheader versus Linsly on Saturday.
While both the EFHS girls’ and boys’ teams suffered defeats, the girls by a 1-0 margin and the boys a 3-1 score, the postgame vibes from each team were a chasm apart. For the EFHS boys, Saturday’s outing was one of progress, and even in spite of taking the loss, coach Jeff Merrifield said it may have been the team’s strongest and most spirited performance of the season. For the Lady Bees, on the other hand, Saturday’s loss was as crushing as it gets as they dominated possession, shots, corner kicks, really every element of the game, but were still handed a shocking upset by an inferior Linsly squad.
“I’m pleased because we turned around an attitude thing and a willingness to play together. We competed the full game and we played better soccer,” Merrifield said. “That’s the best soccer I’ve seen us play this season.”
The Bees (5-3) went toe-to-toe with Linsly, a big and skilled squad full of travel and club players, for the full 80 minutes and were within a score for essentially the entirety of the game until the Cadets added a cheapie goal in the final seconds. The offense, as usual, was fueled by star senior Lance Cerullo’s technical abilities. Cerullo tallied the Bees’ lone goal in the 46th minute to make it a 2-1 game — but contributions from Cole Peschl up top and extra playing time for Ashton Cole and Evan Parr in the midfield helped to juice the Bees’ attack. For the game, East kept close with Linsly in total shots at 7-9 and won corner kicks 6-4.
“We’ve been working on trying to stick to the game plan as opposed to just being individuals playing on the field,” Merrifield said, “and today I think we did that. We made some switches around the field putting players in different positions and starting players who haven’t played a lot, and I think those switches helped us.
“Once you make those switches and have a different approach to the game, it’s going to take some time to work on it and build it, so hopefully we’ve found and now we’ll work on it and see if it’s what we’ll continue to do for the rest of the season.”
The strides of the EFHS boys’ team in the second game of the day, however, couldn’t completely offset the backpedaling by the EFHS girls’ team (7-2) in the early game.
“We’re a good team, but we can’t come out and expect teams to lay down. We’ve got to come out and fight every game, we’ve got to dictate every game. Just winning possession, doesn’t win the game. Getting shots off doesn’t win the game. We’ve got to finish,” said East Fairmont girls’ coach Eric Wright. “It’s frustrating. We just have to get better.”
The Lady Bees thoroughly owned the game’s possession battle and whooped Linsly 11-3 in total shot attempts and 12-1 in corner kicks, but a header goal by the Cadets’ Kailyn Wilson in the 35th minute rendered all those advantages moot when the final buzzer sounded.
“We dominated possession through the middle and then we’d get up into the final third and there were shots we should’ve taken where we passed the ball and then there were times where we should’ve passed the ball but instead we took shots,” Wright said. “It’s just understanding the flow of the game, seeing what’s in front of you, and taking the play that’s given to you.
Such scoring droughts plagued the Lady Bees for swaths of last season, and it nipped them again Saturday. East Fairmont will always be a defensive-first team — both their philosophy and formation are more conservative, defense-oriented outfits — and that allows the Lady Bees to punch up a weight class at times, but it can also sap them of scoring punch. The team’s offensive system calls for steady level-by-level building predicated on accurate feet-to-feet and tic-tac-toe passing to ping the ball around and distort a defense’s shape, but on days like Saturday when the spacing gets mucky, the touch gets sloppy, and the required peppiness is lacking, quality opportunities are prone to evaporating.
“We have to get better, but we can’t let this game affect the next game,” Wright said. “That’s what I talked to (the team) about.”
