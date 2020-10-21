FAIRMONT — In its biggest night of the season to date, East Fairmont soccer may have put forth its biggest performance to date.
Both the East Fairmont boys’ and girls’ teams took the field at East-West Stadium in the do-or-die stakes of the postseason crucible, but it turned out that playoff pressure was the perfect atmosphere for a Bees bash, for EFHS combined to outscore its opponents 12-0 in Wednesday's Class AA Region I, Section 2 semifinals.
Both the EFHS boys and the EFHS girls advanced to Saturday's sectional championship at East-West Stadium with the victory, where each team will await the winner of Thursday's Fairmont Senior vs. Keyser boys-girls doubleheader in the other semifinal. Regardless of Thursday's outcome, the East girls will play the first game on Saturday at noon, while the boys will play immediately after at 2 p.m.
The Lady Bees also took the field first on Wednesday, where they stared down an all-too-familiar opponent in county foe and playoff nemesis North Marion. The Lady Huskies knocked East Fairmont out of the playoffs last season with a 1-0 victory in the sectional title game, but the Lady Bees enacted a nasty stroke of revenge this time around as they blasted North Marion 6-0 in what may have been their best all-around game of the year considering the stakes and the opponent.
"The girls knew what is was going to take (tonight) and they went out and found it," East Fairmont girls' coach Eric Wright said "They found it with perseverance and hard work."
The victory was East's second over North Marion this season, but whereas the teams' regular season meeting was a hotly-contested 1-0 Bees victory, Wednesday's affair was an overwhelming and overpowering performance in which EFHS dominated every phase and level of the game. The Lady Bees handily controlled possession, recorded a thorough advantage in shots on goal, and generally dictated the game's pace and flow as the entire lineup — goalkeeper, backline, midfield, forwards — etched a masterpiece.
"This was the best opponent where we've really found the net against and figured out how to finish. It was good for the girls to see that," Wright said.
The Lady Bees' primary purveyor of that newfound offensive zap was sophomore forward Maddie Lott who broke onto the public scene with a sensational performance in which she scored three goals and tallied an assist. Lott, who showed snippets of promise last season as a freshman, was dealt a tough hand to start this season when health issues delayed her 2020 debut and sapped her rhythm for the regular season as a whole. But on Wednesday, Lott busted out in a big way, showcasing a devastating combo of a lethal shooting palette and a knack for finding open space.
"Maddie is a gamer," Wright said. "She missed the first few games of the season because of some health concerns so it took her a little time; her fitness wasn't where it needed to be initially, but she's just continued to work on it."
Lott scored her first goal of the game when she played a corner kick entry by captain Lilly Miller right out of the air with a one-touch redirect shot in the 31st minute to make it 2-0. She tacked on her second goal four minutes later when she dribbled into the 18-yard box unpressured and teed up a powerful shot. Then finally, in the 52nd minute, she completed the hat trick with another shot from atop the 18-yard box on an assist by Kierstyn Maxey.
Maxey, who went off for five goals in the sectional quarterfinals against Frankfort, added two more scores on Wednesday to go with an assist, while senior forward Becky Buchanan tallied East's other goal to complete the scoring.
"Obviously they scored six goals," North Marion coach Nelson Elliott said of the Bees, "but really it was their defensive line that was the difference in the game; we didn't get any shots and we couldn't get the ball worked up or in."
East's backline foursome of Kaylee Kenney, Carlie Ice, and the Church sisters, Rylee and Allie, along with a hand from Miller at defensive center mid, put the Huskies' dangerous forward duo of Karlie Denham and Megan Higgins on lockdown. The quartet was aggressive stepping to to put out quick-strike NMHS fires before they spread and were coordinated in their overall shape to clog up the Huskies' more methodical attacks.
"You know what, our backline is as strong as any backline I've seen," Wright said. "As a unit, they just understand how to play together; Coach Bre (Wright) does a great job getting them ready and I couldn't be more proud of that entire group."
"Looking at the season as a whole, I thought we were on a crescendo and were actually getting better at the right time of the year," Elliott said, "but we just didn't show it today. And you always feel bad for the seniors because this was their last game, but I take my hat off to East, they did a really nice job."
The 6-0 win by the East girls was then mimicked almost in lockstep by the East boys, as the Bees put together one of their most complete games of the season to blow past Frankfort by a dueling 6-0 margin.
"Since we made some (personnel) changes, we started off with a tie that felt like a loss, and then a tie that felt like a win, to now back-to-back wins," East Fairmont coach Jeff Merrifield said. "So we've been building up since we made those changes."
The rejiggered look of the team's lineup, which included both new starters at some spots and player swaps at others, hit a peak in the victory with East Fairmont controlling every level of the game. Star senior forward Lance Cerullo essentially could've sufficed on his own as the team's offense as he detonated for four goals, but the thing that stood out about the Bees' attacks on Wednesday was how complementary players such as Cole Peschl, Luke Hawranick and Travis Hardwick were to ease some of the shot creation burden on Cerullo.
"We were passing it around as a team, just finding their weak spots," said Cerullo, who scored all four of his goals in the second half. "We played a lot better as a team and we worked the ball around instead of just kicking it back and forth."
Peschl added a goal of his own off a Cerullo assist in the 47th minute, while captain center back Blake Boyers also scored for the Bees, nabbing EFHS's lone first-half goal in 27th minute with a rebound shot after a corner kick entry.
"Since we made a couple of switches, it's given the team a different dynamic," Merrifield said of the Bees' core traits. "The first half (tonight) was a little shaky, but then we decided to pressure up high because they were playing the longball and we stopped the longball and I think it gave us results."
For as encouraging as the Bees' offense was en route to six goals, the shutout and the overall outing by the defense was perhaps the most impressive element of the team on Wednesday. All season long, including in a recent 4-3 nail-biter over Frankfort in the regular season, the Bees' defense was susceptible to leaky and uneven stretches, owed in large part to ineffective communication and uncoordinated movements. But on Wednesday, the defense, spearheaded by Boyers, Ashton Cole, and Evan Parr, with Mylaki Starsick in goal, was in perfect sync; it kept Frankfort at bay until the EFHS offense exploded out of the gates in the second half to hang four goals on the Falcons in the period's first 10 minutes.
