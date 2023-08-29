FAIRMONT — Expecting a hard fought game, East Fairmont boys soccer hosted Grafton at East-West Stadium Tuesday night.
While the first half ended scoreless, Grafton pulled ahead in the second to win the game 3-0.
“I expected a hard game,” East Fairmont Head Coach Ian Hayhurst said. “I knew they’re a tough team. They’re a well coached team and they played well within each other. And I expected them to work hard and play physical as well. I feel like we got that tonight.”
East Fairmont held Grafton to no goals in the first half, but so did Grafton to East Fairmont. Few shots on goal were made, and players kept up a fast pace all over the field of play.
“I thought in the first half we were sloppy,” Grafton Head Coach Arthur Knight said. “We didn’t do typically what we do. We didn’t play as clean. [East Fairmont] set up shop in our end for the most part, and we were able to get out and get some chances, but not like we really liked to do.”
It took nearly the first half of the second half before Grafton scored its first goal. Senior Landon Hulley opened the scoring on a free kick. The goal gave the Bearcats the lead with 31:23 left in the game.
Not too long after the first, senior Jude Minard scored the second. Coming off a rebound of a teammate’s shot, Minard put the ball in the back of the net to give Grafton a 2-0 lead with 27:34 remaining.
With under five minutes to go in the game, junior Ethan Weaver scored on a penalty kick to put up the final score of the game 3-0 over East Fairmont.
Hayhurst thought the Bees played well in the first half but the second half got away from what they did well in the first, which cost them the game.
“I thought in the first half we played really well,” Hayhurst said. “Finding teammates, finding feet, passing the ball well. We got away from that a little bit in the second half, and I think that showed in how we created less chances.”
For Hayhurst, the key takeaway from the loss is to take more chances on offense.
The bright spot for East Fairmont this game was its defense, according to Hayhurst.
“I think our defense as a whole performed relatively well,” Hayhurst said. “Especially early on, I thought we handled well and we distributed well out of the back. I thought Kollin Maxey played really well all game [on the wing]. He was making good plays, attacking, creating chances for us. We just weren’t able to take advantage of them.”
While East Fairmont fell to Grafton, Knight believes the Bees can still make a splash the rest of the season.
“They’re a good team,” Knight said. “They’ll make some noise the rest of the way, and hopefully we do the same thing. It was just a good hard game, and we’re both still on that same track to get [to Berkeley].”
East Fairmont heads to county rival North Marion for its next game on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Roy Michael Field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.