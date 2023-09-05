FAIRMONT — Following an 8-0 blowout by the girls soccer team, East Fairmont’s boys soccer team played to a 0-0 tie against Robert C. Byrd Tuesday night.
The game marks the second tie in a row for the Bees. The first came on the road against Marion County rival North Marion, which ended 1-1.
“We were hoping for a little bit more offense,” East Fairmont Assistant Coach Walt Larnerd said. “But the kids played hard. That was probably the best two halves we put together in quite a while, so I was proud of these boys. Just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Larnerd coached the game for East Fairmont in the absence of Head Coach Ian Hayhurst.
Neither team could score in the first half, although they both had opportunities. East Fairmont had multiple shots at the end of the first half, but they were either blocked by the opposing goal keeper or wide of the goal.
The second half started peacefully for the first couple of minutes. That was until East Fairmont’s Kollin Maxey got in a scuffle with Robert C. Byrd’s Jackson McKane, who pushed and yelled at Maxey. Both players received yellow cards.
“To be honest, I don’t even know [what happened],” Maxey said. “He was shielding me. I was running behind him. I guess he got really mad at me for running. He just came up behind me and started pushing me and stuff. I was standing there with my hands up. I wouldn’t want any part of it. But still got a yellow card. Stuff happens. Ref doesn’t see everything.”
As a result of the cards, RCB’s goalkeeper, Wyatt Crislip, took a free kick 50 yards away from the goal. Fortunately for the Bees, goalkeeper Charlie Boyer made the save.
Maxey redeemed himself of the card with his effort the rest of the game. He ran with the ball into the open field multiple times and took several opportune shots, but none made it into the back of the net.
“[I] could have been better,” Maxey said. “We move [on]. Get back out on the practice. Get better. Take better shots. Maybe win next game. Get a couple goals.”
Larnerd believed Maxey performed well this game, a trend seen in previous games this season.
“[Maxey’s] played well for us all year,” Larnerd said. “He’s very athletic. He has great footwork, and he really pushes the offense for us. He’s played very well today. He’s been playing that way for several games now. I just hope he continues.”
The 0-0 score reflected what East Fairmont expected from Robert C. Byrd, as Larnerd explained regarding the Flying Eagle’s defense.
“We expected them to play good, solid defense,” Larnerd said. “Watching film, we knew they would come out and play hard. Play a little bit physical, and we got what we expected.”
The scoreless tie also showed East Fairmont’s defense stepping up to the challenge.
“I thought our defense played really well today,” Larnerd said. “We didn’t give up a lot of shots. I think our whole backline played well. We had a lot of good things. Just didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”
East Fairmont looks to break its streak of ties against Lincoln next Tuesday, Sept. 12 at East-West Stadium. Next week’s match starts a stretch of four games in five days for the Bees, who rest until then.
