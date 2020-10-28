FAIRMONT — When East Fairmont’s boys’ cross country team aligns at the starting line of the WVVSAC State Championship meet at Cabell Midland High School on Saturday, it will serve as the ultimate inflection point, tying the glory of the program’s past to the promise of its future.
On the one hand, Saturday’s race will be the final bow for the last traces of the program’s 2017 Class AA-A state title team. But on the other hand, it will be the introduction to the seeds of what may amount to an even higher championship peak in the years to come.
This year’s seniors, who were once freshmen on that 2017 squad, will race in their last meet representing the Bees to cap a noteworthy four-year run in which they made the annual trip to the state championship at Ona every season. But for this year’s freshmen, their debut in Ona has the potential to amount to more than simply a four-year run of state meet appearances, it could be the beginning of a four-year run of state meet achievements.
“(The past four years) have been a great opportunity; lots of people don’t get the chance to do all that so I’m glad I was able to be a part of it,” said EFHS senior runner Luke Hawranick. “But oh my god, these freshmen are the best freshmen I’ve seen in these four years. This program has a bright future.”
Hawranick stands as the program’s strongest link from that 2017 title team to this year’s 2020 version. He finished his first state meet in that 2017 season as East’s No. 7 runner and then was firmly in the Bees’ Top 5 in both 2018 and 2019. This year his position within the lineup has oscillated from as high as second to as low as fourth, but all the while he’s maintained a leadership role for a young Bees team that is primed to surge after his departure.
“It will be hard to replace to Luke,” said East Fairmont coach Kenny Hibbs, whose EFHS boys’ team has now qualified for state each of the past six seasons, “but these (young) guys are really good and will get even better.”
This weekend, it’s that up-and-coming youth combined with already veteran-like results that stands out.
Hawranick is the only senior in East’s Top 7 seven runners, and three of the team’s Top 5 runners are underclassmen in freshmen Drew Moore and Blake Hunt and sophomore Josh McPherson. Yet, even with so many youngsters making up the team’s core, East Fairmont has stacked up accolades this season.
The Bees finished runners-up at the Big 10 Conference meet — trailing only two-time defending Class AA champion Fairmont Senior — and then third at regionals — again behind only Fairmont Senior and Class AA 2020 favorite Frankfort; they’re predicted to finish fourth in Class AA at the state meet behind Frankfort, Fairmont Senior and Winfield, according to runwv.com, but could nab a Top 3 finish with a good race and a bit of luck.
Moore has been at the forefront of the Bees’ successes this season and will remain the anchor of their future. He’s burst onto the scene practically since Day 1, asserting himself as a bona fide No. 1 runner without any real setbacks despite being just a freshman. He finished third overall at the conference meet and then came in eighth in a brutal regional field that features the consensus top two teams in Class AA in Frankfort and Fairmont Senior. He’s aiming for a Top 10 finish and a podium spot at the state meet, he said, with his rosiest realistic outcome for himself possibly even cracking the Top 5.
“I’ve gotten way better times than I ever thought I would this year,” Moore said with a laugh. “I ran a lot over the summer — like 5-6 miles everyday — and that helped me get way better, and then I’ve progressed a good bit (during) the season.”
Hunt and McPherson have proven to be other 2020 bedrocks for the Bees who also signify the program’s bright future. Hunt finished second for EFHS and fifth overall at the Big 10 meet — he slid to EFHS’s No. 5 runner at regionals, but only because of an illness Hibbs said has since cleared up a bit — while McPherson was the Bees’ No. 3 runner at conference before vaulting up to second at the regional with what Hibbs deemed an “outstanding race.”
Beyond the actual placements and times, though, that trio of Moore, Hunt and McPherson has impressed more so with their approach and preparation, Hawranick and Hibbs said. There’s a laser focus from them during workouts extremely rare for underclassmen, and a level of dedication, in terms of diet and training, that’s almost unheard of for their grade status, Hawranick and Hibbs said.
“These guys are doing everything right,” Hibbs said. “Everyday we have a certain routine and these guys are just on automatic pilot. I don’t even have to talk to them.”
“They have it going on,” Hawranick said. “There’s no slacking.”
Moore, Hunt and McPherson are at the base of the program’s extended future, but the likes of Hawranick and juniors Charley Hullderman, Landen Larnerd and Garrett Haymond have helped to bridge that present vs. future gap. Hawranick, even while pulling double duty as a member of the EFHS boys’ soccer team the past four years, has been a steady contributor throughout his career, and Hullderman, Larnerd and Haymond have all made strides to fortify the lineup (Hullderman’s late-season improvement in 2019, in particular, strengthened East’s Top 5 on a meet to meet basis).
“I think everyone’s been doing really good this year,” said Moore. “And I think, for these next four years, we have some really good chances.”
