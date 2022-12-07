FAIRMONT — If the East Fairmont Bees were to steal a piece of branding from a college institution, it would be to “trust the climb.”
Though without the same application to their team mascot, the message of progress still rings true for East Fairmont, who are hoping to reap the rewards of their improvements over the past year.
Without a winning season since 2016-2017, and coming off an abbreviated 1-6 season in 2020-2021, East put together a successful 13-8 record last season, building the bedrock for a team that is now getting respect statewide.
“I’m real pleased with where we’re at right now,” East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “Offseason, our guys worked extremely hard, and as coaches that makes us feel a little bit better because we know our kids put a lot of work in, a lot of time in.”
The Bees open inside the Top 10 of the AP Class-AAA Preseason Poll, and return many of the pieces that got them into the state playoffs last season.
A number of returning varsity players is a product of what got them into the playoffs last year. Depth was a major strength for the Bees last year, brought about by an extra-large sophomore class — who are now juniors — that will serve as the bulwark for the squad this time around.
“Our senior class, numbers-wise, only has three in it, but the junior class has 10 in it,” Asterino said. “The junior class is strong in numbers.”
In that junior class are Maddox Boyers, Hoyt Michael, Ian Crookshanks, Garrett Hullderman, Blake Hunt, Avery Brown, Rockett Nichols, Greyson Stewart, Drew Moore and Jackson Crouso.
Players such as Boyers, Hunt, Moore, Crookshanks, Stewart and Crouso got playing time last year, and players the likes of Brown, Nichols and Michael have a chance to consistently get out there this year, Asterino said.
The 6-foot-5 Crouso broke out throughout last season, and carved a starting role for himself as the team’s starting center by season’s end. This year, Crouso enters the year a bit more established.
“I feel like as a team we’ve made some progress and personally I’ve come some ways in improving my physical ability as well as my basketball ability,” Crouso said.
“I think more will be expected, I’m holding myself to a higher standard than at the beginning of last year. Just trying to be out there and do as much as I can for the team.”
East Fairmont expects to have more size up and down the roster this time around.
“There’s a little bit of size,” Asterino said. “You can look at Avery Brown, Rockett Nichols giving us a little bit of size inside. From a guard standpoint, Maddox Boyers is there. All those guys have their own skillsets. Greyson Stewart is a big strong kid in there. All those kids bring something a little different — Jackson Crouso inside has continued to get bigger and stronger, a very skilled big on the inside who can play a little bit on the outside too.”
Size, as well as athleticism and scoring, are areas of improvement from last year’s iteration to this year’s, Asterino said.
“From an athleticism standpoint, we’re pretty athletic, we can get up and down the floor, we have nice quickness,” he said. “We also have more than a couple kids who are capable of scoring and shooting. That may be a little bit of a difference from last year’s team, I think our scoring power will be there.”
When it comes to athleticism and scoring, senior point guard Evan Parr comes to mind. Last year’s leading scorer on the Bees, Parr intends to pick up where he left off.
“I’m looking to fulfill the same role and be that top scoring option,” Parr said. “When we need something, I can get it, and also feed my teammates to get points like Jackson and Blake and everyone else, make sure they get their points and make sure we have one more point than the other team by the end of the game.”
“Our leader, the heart and guts and soul of our group is Evan Parr coming back as a three-year starting point guard,” Asterino said. “Having Evan is really comforting from a coaching standpoint because he has been through everyone with us through three seasons.”
The entire Bees team has been through much together, even outside of the East Fairmont program, something Asterino is not shying away from.
“Familiarity with each other [is a strength],” Asterino said. “They have spent a lot of time playing together and going from spring AAU stuff into the three-week live period into playing in fall league, that transition through those stages has been really important.”
These pieces come together to form a team that should once again be able to go deep into their bench, maintain continuity from last season, and come together to be improved versions of themselves.
“You put all them together and you have a nice nucleus of seven kids, nine kids we’re trying to get to, and that’ll be our rotation,” Asterino said. “It’s a nice mix of kids, very coachable group, they get along well together, and I think that goes back to them playing so much together in-season and out of season.”
East Fairmont next faces Scott High School at home on Saturday as part of the Big X/Cardinal Conference Challenge.
