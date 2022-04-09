FAIRMONT — Three decades worth of Bees came together to celebrate a common love on Saturday, as East Fairmont hosted a 30-year celebration for their softball program.
Three coaches and 25 former players made the trip back to their alma mater to eat, reminisce, and play a game of wiffleball in the gym along with the current iteration of the Bees softball team.
"Being the 30th anniversary of East Fairmont softball, it's great to have a celebration like this," East Fairmont head coach Steve Swiger said. "Get all these alumni together, it's just been a great program and we're excited to have them."
Swiger is in his seventh year as coach of the Bees, but back in 1992, it was Dodie Montgomery who was tapped to start the program. Her first job after graduating from WVU, Montgomery had her work cut out for her starting a team from scratch, and the 30 years of history since is a testament to her effort.
"It took a little time to get it started and get the girls out," Montgomery said. "But once we were able to all get out there, it was a learning curve for all of us, but the type of athletes that they were, the type of people that they are — we practiced hard every day, and the success just went down the road from there."
"When the team came about, they asked me to coach because I loved the game a lot. I was excited to get out there with a phenomenal group of girls. Our first team that we had here, they were exceptional athletes. Worked them hard, they played hard, we learned a lot together. They did everything that we asked of them, and this was a great experience, I just loved everything about these girls."
Montgomery coached the team from 1992 until moving out of state in 1998. After her, Chuck Fluharty coached from 1999 to 2010, and John Postlewait coached from 2011 to 2016. For all who played under Montgomery in those early years, the mark she left on the budding program was a life-long one.
"I'd only played 4-H softball," Genie VanGilder-Carpenter, who was on the original '92 team, said. "And then I went straight into fast pitch in high school. I was a sophomore when they started the team, it was the first time I had ever tried out for a team, and it was intimidating — especially with Coach Montgomery. But it was a very good experience, coach was excellent."
"My children have never met her, but all four of my children have learned from Dodie through me and the things that she taught me."
The program has changed a lot throughout the past 30 years. The softball Bees have their own field erected in the back of the school, and as of 2017, a new team building, complete with a press-box for local radio and a spot on a wall where all the current players and alumni who came on Saturday got to sign their names.
"My heart was racing a little bit, pulling in the back and coming around to see the field," Montgomery said. "When I left, that was just a thought, getting a field here. Then to see the building, to walk into the gym again, I am just walking around in awe. To come in here and see so many people here that loved softball, to see my girls, they'll always be my girls and they hold a special place in my heart. I learned so much from them and hopefully I instilled a little bit in them as well — not just softball-wise, life skills as well."
Yet for the physical differences, as alumni from throughout program history came together, a constant emerged as well — enduring friendship and life-changing experiences.
"I've never met a group of such diverse girls, so many different people, get so close over one thing before," Kaleena Youmans, who graduated in 2021, said. "The bond that we had in that locker room was crazy. Before softball, we'd pass each other in the hall and not know each other, but we'd start play together and now it's "Hey Lindsay! Hey everybody, what's up!""
Both the first and current softball teams are connected in a literal sense as well, as another player from the '92 team, Genie Reese, is an assistant with East today. And in the years since those alumni graduated, the camaraderie hasn't been lost on the current Bees.
"Softball has been a great experience," current Bee Blair Nuzum said. "I love the team, and all the teams that I've had these last four years. Playing has been one of the greatest parts of my last four years. Every single year, this team has had a great bond, we're a family."
"Other than the black-and-white photos, I don't really see that much of a difference," VanGilder-Carpenter said. "You can tell the girls are just having fun and enjoying the game and their teammates, the same as we did."
As one of the newer programs in East Fairmont, the softball team has already packed a ton of memories within it, and after 30 years, Saturday showed it's still going strong.
"I'm excited to see where the program goes," Montgomery said. "From where we started and where it is now, the success that they're having, the coaches that are there, the players that are there, it just warms my heart to see how it has excelled and has kept going for 30 years."
