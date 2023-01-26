FAIRMONT — The little things added up to a big win Thursday, as the East Fairmont Bees nailed down the fundamentals against the Lewis County Minutemen, locking down on defense and enjoying balanced scoring in a 75-45 victory.
Coming off a tight one-point win against Bridgeport, East Fairmont head coach Tyrone Asterino was pleased with the game-to-game growth his team showed.
“I think we cleaned up some stuff that was bad in the last game,” Asterino said. “All those areas — turnovers went down, assists went up, did the fundamental things better. I think we did make improvement, and that’s good to see, top seven, eight kids play well.”
Limiting turnovers, moving the ball, and shooting 83% from the free throw line put East ahead and kept them there Thursday. Jackson Crouso led all scorers with 16 points, Blake Hunt scored 15 and Evan Parr scored 14 for the Bees in a well-rounded effort that had the East starters off the court by the end of the third quarter.
Crouso set the tone for the night with two offensive rebound put backs, finishing with five offensive rebounds in his abridged playing time.
“He’s learning,” Asterino said of the junior. “He’s making some post moves in there and getting rebounds. He’s learning how to move around in there and get things done and he played very well.”
East Fairmont led 21-10 after the first quarter, and led 43-20 at halftime. The Bees let up 10, 10 and nine points in each of the first three quarters — a dynamic defensive showing for a swarming Bees defense.
East’s three-quarter-court press yielded turnovers, and even when Lewis County got themselves into their offense, the Bees’ half-court defense was just as formidable.
The Minutemen ended up with a slew of hurried shots, stuck in-between trying to capitalize on beating the press and finding something before the Bees’ defense could properly set up.
Bees junior Maddox Boyers drew the start Thursday, and was a key part of East’s defensive effort — sticking tight to his assignment and covering up for his teammates’ ventures into the passing lane with quick feet on the perimeter.
“Maddox is a good player, and defensively he plays well,” Asterino said. “He was matched up on their first, second player scoring-wise. Maddox did a very nice job on the defensive end.”
The Bees led 72-29 by the end of the third quarter.
For East Fairmont, Drew Moore joined Crouso, Hunt and Parr in double figures with 10. Boyers and Greyson Stewart each scored nine, and Rockett Nichols scored two.
For Lewis County, Pason Kelley scored 13, while Logan Boyce and Ben Putnam each finished with seven for the Minutemen.
East Fairmont moves to 12-1 with the victory. Lewis County moves to 9-6.
The Bees next face Keyser on the road on Saturday.
Around the Area
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Marion 70, Grafton 47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.