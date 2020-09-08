FAIRMONT — It was perhaps the most overlooked thrill ride in Marion County prep sports in the 2019-20 season, but just in case any folks either missed it or forgot about it, East Fairmont and North Marion shoved their budding soccer rivalry back into the spotlight again in their first rematch since with yet another riveting, non-stop showdown Tuesday at East-West Stadium.
All of the elements that made each of last year’s East-North meetings so electrifying — constant field flipping, stylistic diversity, outstanding individual efforts, connected team play — were again core components in their first matchup this season, but the most important matter on hand on Tuesday turned out completely different: The victor.
In both their regular season and sectional title game matchups last season, East Fairmont gave the favored Huskies all they could handle, but on both occasions, North Marion emerged triumph yet. On Tuesday, though, it was the Lady Bees, who, in spite of the young Huskies’ fight, took home the win by a 1-0 margin.
“North Marion lost a lot from last year and I knew it wasn’t going to matter, they were going to come out and they were going to be competitive, they were going to play hard, and they were going to play with pride. I knew what we were getting into, but I knew our girls would be ready,” said East Fairmont coach Eric Wright.
“I like coming out on this end better.”
In a game that featured dozens of gripping moments as the Bees and Huskies teeter-tottered back-and-forth end to end, attacking third to attacking third, East Fairmont finally busted through for what amounted to the winning goal in the 65th minute on a rebound attempt by junior Makayla Comas.
The sequence, however, was anything but a one-person achievement.
North Marion started the series of events with possession in East’s half, but aggressive pressure by the Bees in the midfield eventually turned the tables as EFHS gained control and kickstarted a counter run up the right flank. Sophomore McKenzie Moyer dribbled into NMHS’s third with defenders on her hip and then drew a foul, resulting in an EFHS free kick. Senior defensive center mid Lilly Miller took it from there, teeing up a free kick from 30 yards out and delivered a bullseye of a shot that forced NMHS freshman goalkeeper Kayla Moore to leap for a tip save. Moore got the initial stop, but before she could regain her footing, Comas and Moyer had already converged on the loose ball to bop it home.
“We’ve practiced it,” said Miller, who scored a goal in nearly the exact same scenario in EFHS’s previous game at Berkeley Springs. “It’s about communication and just telling everyone, ‘Whenever that kick goes in, be ready for it, be ready for the ricochet and put it back in.’”
“That kick on goal is as good as an assist in my book because the kick was so perfect. Had it been just a foot higher, it’s over the goal; had it been a foot lower and that goalkeeper controls it,” Wright said. “I got all the faith in the world in (Miller) taking those.”
The score punctuated a gutty effort from the Bees, one that revolved around outdoing North Marion’s aggression, fight and physicality. All night long, East hitched its odds to how many 50/50 balls it could win and how many first touches it could rack up.
“In general, I thought they having played four games and us having only played two showed up in my opinion,” North Marion coach Nelson Elliott said. “We didn’t win enough balls in the middle of the field and because we didn’t win those, they had more opportunities. They were a lot more aggressive to the ball and they controlled the ball, especially in the midfield, a lot better than we did.”
The commander in East’s midfield battles was freshman Kierstyn Maxey, whose motor, grit, and, yes, talent has already began making waves for the Lady Bees this season. Maxey got dinged up on several occasions, but she never gave North’s middies room to breathe in the middle 20, and the likes of Miller, Comas, and Moyer were right there to provide constant reinforcement.
“It’s about effort, running to the ball, working on your touch, talking, deciding who goes after the ball, who covers,” Miller said, “It’s a little bit of everything.”
Somehow, though, in spite of all those positives working in East’s favor, which amounted to a 15-3 shots advantage and 3-0 corner kick edge, North Marion never wilted, never backed down, and never gave in. The Huskies were like a swarm of gnats that just wouldn’t go away through sheer force of will.
Elliott, as he did in the team’s opener on Saturday against Frankfort, emptied practically his full bench to provide relief minutes — be it neophyte freshmen or reserve seniors. Freshmen such as Aubrey Barrett, Gabby Conaway, Emma Freels, Katlyn Hoy and Moore in goal were steady in their discipline and energetic with their hustle while playing big roles, and the team’s pillars — Karlie Denham up top and Olivia Toland in back — did the heaviest lifting.
Toland, as a sophomore center back, was the glue of North’s backline versus the likes of Maxey, Moyer and EFHS senior forward Becky Buchanan — she pounced on through balls and shielded off runs. And Denham, as she is every time out, was the epicenter of North’s offense firepower. A blur with a powerful leg and tenacity that belies her size, Denham lurked for the full 80 minutes as a lightning strike waiting to happen on an NMHS counter attack or ball over the top.
“We came in knowing what Karlie could do — she’s a good player — and we had a game plan that we did a good job executing from the midfield back through our defense,” Wright said. “There was a lot of communication as (Denham) moved from one line to another and we were ready.”
Denham, with assistance from fellow NMHS forwards and middies Paige Zemonick and Lanie Richards, threatened on occasion. She’d get a step in pursuit of a loose ball or an angle for a run, but East’s defense centered around Miller and the backline of senior captain Kaylee Kenney, freshman Carlie Ice and the Church sisters, Rylee (a senior) and Allie (a sophomore), were coordinated in their steps and their shape to recover and keep things mostly clean.
Adding to the rigors for each of North and East in finishing their respective attacks were the performances in the goal by East’s Kayla Black, a first-year keeper, and North’s Moore, a freshman, who were both outstanding in the net on Tuesday.
“They marked Karlie. They had one or two people on her all the time — anytime she crossed the 50, somebody was on her,” Elliott said. “That made it hard for her, but she still played very well I thought. And we had our (chances), but our two best shots we had sailed high, which was tough.”
Tuesday was the third straight matchup between the Huskies and Bees that went right down to the wire and was ultimately decided by the thinnest of margins. But after East Fairmont was nipped 4-3 in the 2019 regular season and then 1-0 in the 2019 sectional championship, this time it was North left to digest a one-goal defeat.
“We have carried over every positive thing from the end of last year — this senior group has done an incredible job of carrying that all over — and then we knew what we needed to correct from last year and what we did well and needed to build upon,” Wright said, “so we’ve just been focused on that every chance we’ve had.”
