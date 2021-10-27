FAIRMONT — A historic season came to an end Tuesday as the East Fairmont Bees were beaten by the Oak Glen Golden Bears 3-1 in the Class-AA Region-I Championship.
The Bees were more active on offense than the Golden Bears, keeping possession and putting up more shots on goal than Oak Glen. Even still, Oak Glen got the maximum out of their limited opportunities, and lead East 2-0 moving through the second half.
"It was typical of our first half," East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said. "But honestly we were in it the whole time, we were. We really gave up three goals on two shots. We outplayed them, we had 10, 11 shots on goal. They took two shots on goal and scored three goals."
East fired back in the 59th minute. The Bees sent a cross from the left wing, and Maddie Lott burst in front of a crowd of Oak Glen defenders, sliding to punch in a goal and trim the lead to 2-1.
After the score, the tides looked as if they might turn in favor of the Bees. East had a flurry of offense in the minutes that followed, getting two more shots on goal in the proceeding two minutes, but still just could not cash in.
Disaster struck in the 70th minute. A goal off a corner kick set back the Bees 3-1, a lead East could not overcome with the time remaining.
"We played good soccer, we had our opportunities," Wright said. "They capitalized on theirs and we didn't."
Though ending in heartbreak, it's hard to label the Bees' season as anything other than a huge success. This iteration of East Fairmont made history for their school, as East captured their first sectional title in school history with a win over Fairmont Senior the week before.
"I don't want this one game that ended the season to take away from the season we had," Wright said. "We had a great season, we had the best season in school history for the girls side."
"It's a great group, it's a group that cares a lot about each other, that played for each other. As a coach, that's the stuff you want to build on. Yes, we're here to win games, but we're also here to do more than that and impact these young kids' lives. To me, it goes a lot further than just the game."
There will be holes to fill for Wright's squad as a crop of seniors are set to graduate in the spring. Abigail Black and Kendra Sleeth were major factors along the backline for the Bees, and Makayla Comas and Chloelle Fitz' roles as versatile ballhandlers will also have to be replaced. The team still maintains much of their nucleus however, and the Bees' plethora of young players will get their opportunity to step up next year.
"This is a lot to build on," Wright said. "We return a lot of really good players, we return a lot of players that contributed big to us this season. You know what, this was a historic season for us, but I look for next season to be even better, I really do."
