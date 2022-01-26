FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont Bees took a hard-fought loss to the Bridgeport Indians on Tuesday, falling 60-55 despite taking the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Bridgeport’s Gabrielle Reep turned in a spectacular performance, tying a career-high with 33 points against the Bees. Reep carried Bridgeport in the fourth, going 14-16 from the free throw line in the final quarter alone and scoring 18 in the pivotal frame.
East tied the game at 44 with 4:45 to play after a 3-pointer from Jalyn Jenkins, and a few possessions later a Halie Lambert steal led to a Kenly Rogers layup to give East a 48-46 lead.
Bridgeport was in the bonus by this point though, and Reep subsequently scored four points on free throws because of that advantage.
With 1:30 to play, East trailed 54-52 and had the ball after forcing a turnover. But a missed 3-pointer and another trip to the line from Reep was the beginning of the end for the Bees, and Bridgeport salted away the game from there with Reep knocking down free throws the rest of the way.
Early on, East was getting the ball in close against Bridgeport’s zone defense, working the short corner and high post. Kinley Opas nailed a 3 to end the quarter, but the Bees still trailed 17-13 as Bridgeport was getting extra possessions and attacking inside in their own right.
The Bridgeport lead was 26-24 at halftime. Though Bees guard Kenly Rogers sat for long stretches due to foul trouble, the Bees stayed right in the game thanks to timely scoring and passing from Halie Lambert, who finished the night with six assists.
Bridgeport also struggled in the face of a more aggressive Bees defense, who kept their opponents on their toes with half-court traps.
In the third, runouts from Bridgeport hurt East, as the Indians were hustling back after every defensive possession and getting some easy scores as a result. One such runout from Reep prompted a timeout from East down 36-28 with 2:19 to play in the third.
An and-one from Jenkins brought the deficit to five with 50 seconds to go in the quarter, and the third ended with the Bees trailing 41-35. Jenkins ended the night with eight points, four rebounds and a steal.
The Bridgeport lead got to it’s biggest point early in the fourth— nine points— before a Jenkins corner 3 and quick steal-and-score from Rogers slashed the deficit and gave the Bees a lot of momentum down 44-40.
Rogers led East with 17 points, three steals and an assist on Tuesday. Morgan Cochran also gave her team great minutes, going 5-7 from the field for 10 points and three steals. Cochran was often the benefactor of soft spots in the Bridgeport zone, scoring on short jumpers from the mid-post three separate times.
McKenzie Moyer finished with eight points, three steals and six rebounds. Kinley Opas ended her day with five points, three rebounds and two steals. Lambert scored three points in addition to her six assists, Tarayn Myers scored two and grabbed four boards, and Kyleigh Fridley likewise scored two.
For Bridgeport, Emily Anderson (12) and Madalyn Amick (10) joined Reep in double figures in the winning effort.
East stays at home for their next game, a Thursday matchup against Lewis County.
