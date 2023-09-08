FAIRMONT – A performance so dominating, one might not expect it was East Fairmont who commandeered all four quarters of the game. The Bees put six-minute quarters into play for the second half of the game as they defeated the Berkeley Springs Indians 47-7.
“Just another step that we take,” East Fairmont Head Coach Shane Eakle said. “We took care of business early. Took care of the game basically in the first quarter, and then our young guys played basically the rest of the way.”
The first quarter saw East Fairmont force Berkeley Springs back to its own six yard line before senior Avery Brown, playing defensive end, tackled Indians’ sophomore quarterback Jackson Ambrose in the endzone for the safety, opening the scoring 2-0.
Three plays later, after senior quarterback Ian Crookshanks connected with Brown on a 36-yard pass, setting up the Bees offense at the opponent’s nine yard line, junior running back Dominic Fantasia carried Berkeley Springs’ defense nine yards for the touchdown. With Karson Church’s extra point, East Fairmont lead 9-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first.
Another three plays later, sophomore defensive back Anthony Corwin intercepted Ambrose and returned it for a Pick 6, extending East Fairmont’s lead to 16 with the added extra point by Church.
On the Bees’ next offensive possession, it took Fantasia one play to take the ball 65 yards for his second touchdown of the game. With six minutes remaining in the first quarter, East Fairmont led Berkeley Springs 23-0.
Crookshanks connected with Fantasia under three minutes later for another one-play drive. Fantasia took Crookshanks’ pass 28 yards for his third, Crookshanks’ first, and team fourth touchdown of the game, making it 30-0.
And the Bees weren’t done scoring in the first quarter.
After sophomore linebacker Tristan Ramsey intercepted Ambrose’s pass deep in Berkeley Springs’ territory, Crookshanks threw another one-play-drive touchdown, this time to senior receiver Brandon Pisino, for 23 yards. At the end of the first quarter, East Fairmont amassed 37 points and allowed zero.
Already in complete control, East Fairmont took its time on its first drive of the second quarter. Crookshanks capped off a nine-play drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Rocket Nichols, giving the Bees a 44-0 lead with 7:46 before halftime.
Berkeley Springs’ defense prevented East Fairmont from scoring a touchdown after the Bees took it down to the Indians’ six yard line, but Church made a 27-yard field goal to extend the lead by three. At halftime, East Fairmont led 47-0 over Berkeley Springs.
With the score as it was, the final two quarters were cut in half to be six minutes each, and the fourth quarter had a running clock in place. Eakle took the opportunity to put the second team on the field for East Fairmont.
Berkeley Springs managed to score a touchdown with 0.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter after its defense recovered an East Fairmont fumble deep in Bees’ territory. It became the last score of the game, as East Fairmont took the victory 47-7.
“We just knew we had to get started and keep the flow going until they gave up,” Fantasia said. “That’s really what we had to do. Every guy was ready to do their job.”
When factoring penalties committed by Berkeley Springs’ offense, the Indians totaled minus three yards, a testament to the defense put up by East Fairmont.
“It shows that we’re competitive,” Crookshanks said. “It’s not always just one guy that’s gonna get there. We have guys that are competing against each other to get there to the ball to really tackle so [the opponent] doesn’t break free.”
The defense produced nine points for East Fairmont, contributing the opening safety and Corwin’s Pick 6 to the five different ways the Bees scored.
Offensively, Fantasia touched the ball three times, and all three times he scored a touchdown. He carried the ball for 74 yards on two attempts and caught one reception for 28 yards. The offensive line’s ability to open holes for Fantasia show improvements from the beginning of the season.
“It’s a younger line,” Fantasia said. “We got a bunch of sophomores. We got a freshman. We only have two juniors and a senior rotating in. It’s a young group, but it’s a smarter group, and they’re learning their stuff and getting it down with reps and practice, and they’re all working hard to keep more pocket time and give bigger gaps for me to go through.”
Crookshanks finished the game completing eight of his 12 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns, showing the passing game efficiently balanced out the rushing attack for the Bees.
“Just with our timing and route running, that’s what we really critiqued in our practice this week,” Crookshanks said. “We didn’t really change anything up, we just critiqued on where we should be, how we should get there. Just more efficient, like cutting down time but getting deeper in our place.”
For Eakle, the goal for each week is to be better than the last. It’s especially important to develop throughout the season with the young team East Fairmont has.
“We have a lot of young guys,” Eakle said. “We have a senior quarterback and a couple of seniors here and there, but we’re fairly young. So each week our goal is to get better. We got to clean stuff up and execute at a better level and be a better football team next week than we were this week.”
Next week, East Fairmont leaves Marion County for the first time, traveling to Braxton County to face a team that just got its first win of the season, a 38-0 victory over winless Mount View. Kickoff against Braxton County is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Braxton County High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.