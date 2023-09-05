FAIRMONT — It’s often said that women and girls shouldn’t wear white after Labor Day. Robert C. Byrd, wearing white away kits, should have heeded the warning, as East Fairmont’s girls soccer team, wearing yellow home kits, shutout RCB 8-0 Tuesday evening, the day after Labor Day.
“We go into every game expecting to win,” East Fairmont Head Coach Eric Wright said. “We know we’re going to get everybody’s best challenge. We just try and play our game and find what we’re trying to do within our system.”
Both teams found opportunities to score in the first half but failed to turn shots into goals for the first 27 minutes of play.
In the 28th minute on the pitch, RCB committed a handball penalty in its own box, giving East Fairmont a penalty kick. Leah Paugh took the kick and scored, giving the Lady Bees the opening goal and a 1-0 lead.
Paugh’s goal also counted as her first of the year.
“It feels really good,” Paugh said. “It’s been rough knowing that I haven’t gotten a goal yet. Now that I do, I feel picked up now and I’m ready to play.”
Ally Comas extended East Fairmont’s lead in the 34th minute. RCB’s goalie couldn’t rein in the ball on the save, allowing Comas to kick the ball into the back of the net from short distance. The Bees entered halftime up 2-0.
East Fairmont followed up a good first half with an even better second half. Sara Noechel scored the first of six Bees’ goals in the second half, kicking it in from short range, making it 3-0 with 35:42 to play in the game.
Just under four minutes later, Noechel scored her second goal. Surrounded by Flying Eagles, Noechel kicked it in a few feet away from the goal when the goalkeeper didn’t corral the rebound.
A minute after Noechel’s second score, Charlotte Niessner scored a goal from the 25 yard line of the football field off a corner kick assist by Carlie Ice, giving East Fairmont a 5-0 lead.
Not done with her time in the spotlight, Noechel completed a hat trick in the 51st minute, making it 6-0 with 28:36 left in the second half. Noechel scored her three goals in a span of seven minutes, six seconds.
“I was just trying to make sure I get them in the goal,” Noechel said. “Sometimes those are hard balls to get, but I was just trying to keep my eye on it and get it in.”
For Wright, the performance from the freshman forward came as no surprise to him.
“We’ve seen this coming in practice,” Wright said. “We know she’s got the capability of doing this every game. And all of her goals were really assisted or set up by someone, but she was in the right place to play in our system and just trying to play within what we’re trying to accomplish.
If the first six goals came from a touchdown, Kierstyn Maxey converted the extra point. Maxey scored the team’s seventh goal of the game, fifth of the half, in the 59th minute. Maxey scored her second of the game with just over eight minutes remaining, making it 8-0 for East Fairmont.
While Maxey’s goals came late in the game, Wright believes she made her presence known throughout the contest.
“[Maxey’s] been three time first team all state, so ever since her freshman year,” Wright said. “That shows she can control a game. She doesn’t have to score, she doesn’t have to assist, but she can control an entire game from the midfield just with her leadership and her presence.”
East Fairmont enjoys having no games until next Tuesday, Sept. 12, when the Lady Bees take on Lincoln for another home match at East-West Stadium.
