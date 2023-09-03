BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — All three county schools were in action Saturday morning as the East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior and North Marion cross country programs traveled to the rolling hills of Buckhannon to compete at the Buckhannon-Upshur Invitational held at the high school.
East Fairmont’s girls seized their opportunity, swarming the rest of the field to place all five of their finishers in the Top 25 to win the overall title with a team score of 56 and an average finishing time of 22:57.40.
Fairmont Senior took 5th with 112 points and North Marion finished 7th with 150 points in the eight-team field.
Meanwhile, in the boys’ race, Elkins claimed the title with 53 overall points. East Fairmont earned runner-up honors with 71 points with Fairmont Senior close on their heels in third place with 75 points. North Marion’s boys finished 10th with 265 points.
Entering the third weekend of competition, the RunWV.com power rankings featured all three Marion County girls programs in the Top 8 in the state with East Fairmont leading the way in 4th, followed closely by Fairmont Senior in 5th and North Marion in 8th.
The varsity girls race kicked off the event at 9 a.m. with Buckhannon’s top runner, Samantha Shreve, racing out to an early lead on her home course.
As Shreve lengthened the gap over the pack throughout the first mile, sophomore Kailee Haymond of East Fairmont and senior Taylor Hess of North Marion found themselves in the chase group, followed shortly by Haymond’s teammate, junior Andrea Bond.
Fairmont Senior’s top two runners on the day, junior Raegan Sisk and freshman Aubree Street, headed the next pack as East’s trio of sophomore Sophie Stuck, senior Marissa Haymond and freshman Ryleigh Bills kept pace. The Polar Bear’s senior Bella Haught and the Huskies’ sophomore Jadyn Duncan were next in pursuit.
Ultimately, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Shreve continued to push the pace and put her competitors in the rearview mirror, finishing with a blistering time of 19:22.71 over the 5K course, more than two minutes ahead of her nearest chaser.
East’s Haymond emerged from the mini chase group to finish 2nd overall to Shreve with a time of 21:25.82. The Huskies’ three-time all-state performer Hess took 5th in 22:03.09, just ahead of East’s Bond at 22:19.24 in 6th place.
The remaining county runners in the Top 25 all crossed the line in under 25 minutes: Fairmont Senior’s Sisk finished 11th (23:03.16) with her teammate Street just behind in 12th (23:10.70). East Fairmont had the next group with Stuck in 14th (23:13.98), Haymond in 19th (23:38.88) and Bills in 21st (24:09.09). Fairmont Senior and North Marion rounded out the remainder with Haught finishing 22nd (24:17.25) and Duncan in 25th (24:57.34).
On the boys’ side, entering Saturday, East Fairmont had been ranked as high as 2nd before falling to 3rd this past week overall in the state. The Fairmont Senior boys, on the other hand, currently sit in 7th in the state.
Similar to the start of the girl’s race, it was a Buckhannon-Upshur runner, junior Jack Waggy, who drove the early pace. Unlike the preceding race, however, Waggy was closely matched by East Fairmont’s junior Nathaniel Stuck, currently ranked 4th in the state in AA and Fairmont Senior’s sophomore Landon Jones.
A teammate each in Donovan Childs of East and Josiah Brannen of Fairmont Senior kept the lead pack in their sights.
Waggy and Stuck would break away from the group and battle it out throughout the entire race. In the end, Waggy would prevail on his home course and cross the line with a time of 17:12.50.
Stuck finished runner-up with a time of 17:19.84. Fairmont Senior’s Jones arrived 4th (17:44.47) and East’s Childs finished 8th (18:00.67) to round out the county’s Top 10 performers.
Finishing in the Top 25 for East were Trevor Wotring in 14th (19:01.35) and Oliver Garletts in 18th (19:43.89).
Fairmont Senior would place the remainder of their scored finishers within the Top 25: Brannen 12th (18:51.91), Brayden Zuchelli 16th (19:12.96), Landin Morris 22nd (20:15.55) and David Heston 25th (20:20.97).
East Fairmont and North Marion will resume action next weekend at the Chick-fil-a Invitational in Mineral Wells, while Fairmont Senior will travel in the opposite direction to the Frankfort Invitational in Ridgeley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.