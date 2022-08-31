FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High hosted their fellow Marion County schools Tuesday for a three-way volleyball face-off between the Polar Bears, Huskies and Bees.
East went 2-0 in their home gym, and Fairmont Senior went 0-2, all in two sets each. Against their familiar Fairmont foes, North Marion went 1-1, losing a match 2-0 to East Fairmont before turning around and beating Fairmont Senior 2-0.
The Bees took their first set against North 25-22, and their second set 25-19.
East stretched an 8-6 lead to a 12-6 advantage after two aces from Kalli Lindsey and two kills from Kaytlin Kelley.
Kelley combined for seven kills across the two games, while Lindsey had four aces. Izzy Durbin also had seven kills in the 2-0 victory.
East eventually built an 18-10 lead, but North’s Aubrey and Audrey Hamilton helped mount a comeback for North that pulled them within two, 24-22.
A tipped return from Kelley that North couldn’t straighten out back over the net eventually gave the Bees their first set.
North got off to a better start in the second set, leading 10-7 before an emphatic kill by Kelley gave East some momentum.
A couple of unforced errors got East back into the lead, 11-10.
The second set was sloppy for both sides, and was tied 17-17. East managed to straighten itself out and push a 21-18 advantage, and a big kill from Durbin gave the Bees a four-point lead.
A hitting error gave East their match point, 25-19.
Against Fairmont Senior, North started out strong and built a 8-3 lead in the first set. After building a 12-3 advantage, the Polar Bears called a timeout.
Myranda Irons played a big part in North’s 25-14 first set victory, nailing an ace in the outing.
Two hitting errors by the Huskies put the Bears ahead to start the second set 2-0, and built a 7-4 lead, highlighted by a thunderous kill from Hayley Hoskinson. The junior finished with two kills and two aces.
An ace by Hoskinson kept the Polar Bears ahead 10-8 but North was slowly and surely making their way back. A 9-2 scoring run got the Huskies back in front, 17-12, but then it was the Polar Bears’ turn to put together a rally, bringing the deficit to three, 20-17.
A pinpoint-kill along the backline from Emily Simmons helped right the ship for North, who took a 22-17 lead and eventually a 25-20 set, sealing the match 2-0.
“Overall I think that they did a lot of what I asked them to come here and do,” North head coach Nakell Howes said. “We played as a team — we’ve got some little things to work on but I’m proud of where they’re at and where they’ve come from over the past year.”
“In the second match we came out stronger and swinging harder, but I think our movement and our communication was stronger in our first match against East.”
Against their cross-town rival, the Bees decisively took the first set 25-11, jumping out to a 6-1 lead and never looking back.
Kalli Lindsey had four kills in the first set, and a block along the frontlines.
The second set was far closer, with Fairmont Senior’s Kamryn Smith putting in a good effort with back-to-back aces that tied the game 9-9 at the time.
Things were tight the rest of the way. With the set tied 22-22, libero Jazmin Hill came through with a crucial kill to give East a 23-22 lead, and the Bees’ Leah Dawson followed it up with back-to-back aces to give the Bees the 2-0 sweep.
“Today we did pretty good,” East head coach Krista Dawson said. “I was proud of them for the most part — we struggled a couple of times with not getting serves over, struggling defensively a little bit, but for the most part, they did pretty good.
