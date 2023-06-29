PLEASANT VALLEY — Last year was a tremendous step up for the East Fairmont Bees, who won seven games and made the playoffs for the first time in 15 years. But as their summer live period continues, these Bees are starting from square one.
After graduating several impact players this past school year, including first and second-team all-state players in Alex Culp and Evan Helm, and all-state honorable mentions Tyler Parrish and Gage Dean, the Bees are ironing out the wrinkles among a young crop of talent.
"The big thing is communication," East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. "You have to know what your jobs are in order to do your jobs effectively. Since we're young, anytime you're young you're going to have breakdowns.
"The biggest thing now is getting guys to talk and communicate and trust each other to do their jobs. If we can get guys to do that, it exponentially helps us in August because then we're able to build instead of being stuck working on the foundation."
East Fairmont got to take another step in building their foundation Thursday, as they hosted Lincoln and Tucker County for 7-on-7's and a big man competition at East Fairmont High.
While the skill positions stayed busy taking turns marching up and down the field, the players who earn their keep in the trenches tested each other with a variety of contests — a tire-flip race, tug-of-war, and a timed relay involving a medley of feats of strength highlighted the activities of the day.
With many of the Bees' departures coming in the trenches — like Helm, Dean, Parrish, Lucas Mullooly, and others — that side of Thursday's work was of special import for developing a new generation of linemen for East.
"We're going to have to work with everybody because we're going to have a lot of new kids this year," incoming junior Caleb Crookshanks, who saw varsity reps last year, said. "We need to have more leaders to step up and take control."
"It's been good but we need to do better than what we have been doing and keep getting to work every day this summer."
Building communication has been a focus for the Bees this summer, as has building strength, a pivotal factor along the offensive and defensive lines.
"For us in the offseason, we want to physically be better than we were when we started," Eakle said. "When we come in May, April, whenever they're able to come if they're doing spring sports, physically we want to be better when we get to August. That's the big push — lifting conditioning, and when we say conditioning that includes foot speed and things like that.
"This period, the three-week period, we use that to do things like tonight, 7-on-7, for basic teaching. Build the foundation and the ground level for our schemes offensively and defensively so that we have that installed for August."
When it came to East's outing Thursday, there were good and bad moments, as to be expected from summer training. But even with the mixed bag, practicing against the Cougars and Mountain Lions benefitted the Bees.
"You see little differences," Eakle said. "Now, 7-on-7, you see a lot of man coverages because it's 7-on-7. But you get to see some different schemes than what our guys do. We kind of know what our tendencies are, and when you see someone else you're going to see different tendencies. That challenges our guys to make sure they're playing honest. And hopefully your guys are excited because it's just someone else."
"It's always better to see someone different, to get more quality reps, and especially to focus on your position," Bees quarterback Ian Crookshanks said.
Crookshanks was responsible for some of East's bright spots in the day's 7-on-7's, connecting on some deep passes to his receivers, including a long touchdown down the sideline to wide out Hoyt Michael, who appeared to bobble the ball before securing it on a diving grab in the end zone.
Entering his senior year, Crookshanks is coming off a season where the signal-caller earned a second-team all-state nod.
"The offseason's been fine, we're just trying to rebuild from all the seniors we lost, especially up front with the wideouts," Crookshanks said. "Right now we're not too worried about how we're competing we're just really trying to build a brotherhood and build team chemistry to get to know one another."
"He's got to be the guy for us to steer the ship offensively," Eakle said. "Making good decisions with the ball and making sure guys are on the same page, that's a big thing for him. For right now, leading guys in the offseason, whether it be in the weight room, being the first one to come down to the field, organizing guys to get together and study things. He brings that leadership."
