FAIRMONT — Usually, the amount of players that see the court in a game is a good indicator of how wide the deficit of that game was. With that being said, it was a good night for the East Fairmont Bees, as they deployed all 14 players that dressed Wednesday against the Philip Barbour Colts in a 89-51 win.
Defending their home court against their sectional foe, the Bees were captained by junior guard Evan Parr, who put up a season-high 27 against Philip Barbour while going 5-8 from behind the arc.
In a game where East was ahead 45-24 at halftime, Bees head coach Tyrone Asterino had a lot of positives to take away after the buzzer.
"We got out and ran. We got out and pressed," Asterino said. "I think we kept them off balance, changing presses and stuff. We shot the ball well, Evan played well. All of our guys contributed, every guy from the first guy to the 14th guy gave us something, I'm really proud of that. I thought our guys played hard, and we're making some progress."
East Fairmont played with pace from the instant the game began, as Jackson Crouso won the tip and tapped it straight to Parr who, positioned on the Colt's side of the court, immediately dribbled in for a quick layup. The Bees' put on their press right away, and forced a bad pass in the backcourt for a Colts turnover. A Crouso offensive rebound and putback made it 4-0 and East was off and running from there.
A Blake Hunt 3 off a Crouso assist made it 7-0 and forced the Colts to burn a timeout with 6:16 still to play in the first. Less than a minute later, Philip Barbour's Cody Cooper splashed in a top of the key 3 to put the Colts on the board. Cooper made two 3's in the frame and finished with 11 points with three 3's. He and T.D. Bodkins (two 3's) accounted for five of the six Philip Barbour 3-pointers on Wednesday.
East's press did it's job, and helped them jump out in front 27-8 after the first quarter over the Colts.
"We wanted to try to get out and run and be able to press and change defenses," Asterino said. "That's when we play our best. We accomplished that, and [Philip Barbour's] a little bit young in spots, but 23 [Bodkins] and 24 [Cooper] for them can shoot the basketball. They're good players."
Blake Hunt stole the show in the first quarter, scoring 10 of his 12 points. In the two middle quarters, Parr heated up, scoring 18 of his 27 and making four of his five 3's, including two straight triples to open the second half, both assisted by Carter Saunders. Parr did not play in the fourth, with the score of the game showing East ahead 64-35 by the end of the third, but the sharpshooter still finished with 27, five steals, four assists and four rebounds in three quarters.
"We talk to [Parr] daily about how there's certain individuals on our team that can't have bad days, can't have bad practices, can't have bad games," Asterino said. "He's the focal point of that and he understands when we talk to him about that. He has a green light, and he's a two-year starter now and he's made a lot of improvement from a leadership standpoint and in his play. He knows our system so well and the great part about it is he's back for another year."
Although Asterino had emptied his bench completely throughout the fourth, the Bees still continued to succeed no mater who was out there. East's 25 points in the fourth quarter was exceeded only by the 27 points they scored in the first quarter, as the Bees got contributions up and down the roster. Rockett Nichols, Greyson Stewart, and Drew Moore were some of the young players who got to show their stuff in the fourth, and they did not disappoint. On the game, East shot 54% from the field, and 83% from the line, making 15 of 18 from the stripe.
Though by the fourth the game was well in hand, the Bees were subbing in a lot of players as early as the second quarter, a period where the lead was 15 points at one point. With East viewing their depth as a strength, the variety of faces out on the court in the first half against the Colts was by design.
"That's how we're going to play," Asterino said. "We've changed starting lineups, we've changed when guys go out there. We don't know who is going to be the scorer tonight, and with the depth that we have, that is the way that we can play. That's what we want to do. We want to keep guys fresh, we want to run, we want to press, and try to keep people off guard. I thought we did a great job tonight, really proud of my team and my assistant coaches. They had a hell of a game plan and I appreciate what they do tremendously."
Of the 14 players that saw action, 12 scored. Parr's 27 was followed by Hunt's 12. Maddox Boyers put up seven points, and Josh Moore and Drew Moore both had six. Jackson Crouso also had six points along with nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. Carter Saunders finished with six points, a game-high five assists, and seven rebounds.
Rockett Nichols had six, all in the fourth quarter, and Garrett Haymond had five, also all in the final period. Ian Crookshanks totaled four points, two steals, two rebounds and an assist. Charles Hulderman had three points, two assists, a rebound and a block. Greyson Stewart finished with one point, two steals and three rebounds.
East improves to 9-4 while Philip Barbour falls to 3-10. Next up for the Bees is a home game against Liberty (Harrison) on Friday.
