RACHEL — North Marion High School hosted last week’s Marion County Middle School Cross Country Championship, where the East Fairmont Bees came out on top in both the girls and boys races.
Seven middle schools — Barrackville, Fairview, Mannington, Rivesville, Monongah, East Fairmont and West Fairmont — participated at the meet.
East’s Kailee Haymond finished first overall for the girls with a time of 10:17. It was the third time in a row Haymond had captured first place. As a team, the Bees totaled seven of the meet’s top 20 runners, and finished with a team score of 26.
For East’s boys Maximus Fortier also finished first, with a time of 9:24. Seven runners from the Bees placed inside the Top 20 as the team finished with a score of 24.
West Fairmont came in second in both races. The girls finished with a collective score of 43, with Tillie Cinalli pacing the team, coming in fourth. The boys put together a total score of 55, with Josiah Brannen coming in second.
To continue the trend of boys and girls teams finishing in the same place, both of Monongah’s teams finished third. The girls were paced by Lily Pudder, and finished with 98. The boys were led by Leeland Greaser in a third place finish, and ended their day with a total score of 81.
For the girls, Rivesville finished fourth, while on the boys side, Mannington took fourth place. Kiana Edison and Amarie Richards both finished top 20 for Rivesville. Likewise, Korben Booth, Jared Terlosky, and Trace Ford finished top 20 for Mannington.
Top 20 (Girls)
In order of finish—
Kailee Haymond (East Fairmont), Annabelle Skidmore (East Fairmont), Sara Noechel (Barrackville), Tillie Cinalli (West Fairmont), Ella Egidi (West Fairmont), Adalynn Parilak (East Fairmont), Ashlyn Aubrey (West Fairmont), Lily Larnard (East Fairmont), Ryleigh Bills (East Fairmont), Paige Snyder (East Fairmont), Caroline Corwin (East Fairmont), Kiana Edison (Rivesville), Avery Moore (West Fairmont), Lyla Garcia (West Fairmont), Lily Pudder (Monongah), Adalyn Legnasky (Fairview), Amarie Richards (Rivesville), Atiley Efaw (Mannington), Ella Thompson (Monongah), Katie Lemley (Monongah).
Top 20 (Boys)
In order of finish—
Max Fortier (East Fairmont), Josiah Brannen (West Fairmont), Leeland Greaser (Monongah), Brady Hutson (East Fairmont), Dominic Rinehart (East Fairmont), Anthony Corwin (East Fairmont), Brady Saunders (West Fairmont), Jonah Henderson (East Fairmont), Ben Barnes (East Fairmont), Bryler Wilson (East Fairmont), Jayden Flower (Barrackville), Jon White (West Fairmont), Aadan Bryan (Rivesville), Lucas Runner (Monongah), Jamyson Posey (West Fairmont), Korben Booth (Mannington), Jared Terlosky (Mannington), Colton Campbell (Barrackville), Jackson Waskis (Fairview), Trace Ford (Mannington).
Top Finishes (Girls)
1st— East Fairmont 26
2nd— West Fairmont 43
3rd— Monongah 98
4th— Rivesville 113
Top Finishes (Boys)
1st— East Fairmont 24
2nd— West Fairmont 55
3rd— Monongah 81
4th— Mannington 98
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.