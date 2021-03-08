FAIRMONT — Less than a week into the girls' basketball season, each of East Fairmont's and North Marion's girls' basketball programs will be forced to pause team activities and undergo a 10-day quarantine in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.
The temporary shutdown, which will include both games and practices for the Bees and Huskies, stems from a positive COVID-19 case, EFHS athletic director and head girls' basketball coach James Beckman said.
East Fairmont and North Marion played Friday night at East Fairmont High School. North Marion won Friday night's game over East Fairmont 61-51 before playing at Oak Glen on Saturday afternoon and earning an 80-45 victory.
The 10-day quarantine period will result in the postponement or cancellation of multiple games for East Fairmont and North Marion. East Fairmont was originally scheduled to play games against Robert C. Byrd, Fairmont Senior and Lincoln over the next 10 days, while North Marion was scheduled to play Elkins and Frankfort over the same time frame.
The next scheduled game East Fairmont will be permitted to play will be March 17 against Preston, while North Marion's next allowed scheduled contest will also be March 17 at Bridgeport. It is still to be determined if either game will still take place as scheduled.
East Fairmont is currently 1-1 through two games this season and is ranked No. 9 in Class AAA in Monday's latest AP Poll, while North Marion is 2-0 and is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA in Monday's AP Poll.
In addition, Fairmont Senior, which was scheduled to play East Fairmont on Wednesday, March 10, has picked up a new game for that day. The Polar Bears will now host Weir at 6:30 p.m.
