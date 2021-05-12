PLEASANT VALLEY — East Fairmont High nabbed a big win Wednesday against visiting Bridgeport just ahead of the big tournament set for this weekend.
The Bees, who were led by a combination of flawless pitching from Blair Nuzum and timely hitting across the entire lineup, rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Indians 6-3 on Wednesday as well as improve its positioning for this weekend’s Big 10 Conference Tournament which is to be held at East Fairmont High.
“That’s a good crosstown rival right there and I thought our team played really well,” East Fairmont coach Steve Swiger said. “We finally put together a good game, and it was just overall a good win.”
The victory improved the Bees to 7-10 overall and 5-5 in conference play while Bridgeport slipped to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in Big 10 play.
“It was very positive, especially after our game (Tuesday),” said Swiger, whose Bees suffered a 9-2 loss at Lewis County just 24 hours earlier. “Our girls, they know how important it is to play somebody like Bridgeport. Really, it was just nice to see them be able to forget about that game last night and perform the way they did today.
“We just want the girls to get momentum off of this win right here and take that into (Thursday) against Philip Barbour and then into the Big 10 Tournament.”
The Big 10 Tournament will be Friday and Saturday at East Fairmont High and will divide the conference’s top 12 teams into three separate four-team brackets. The gold bracket will feature the top four teams in the conference, while the silver bracket will be made up of the next four, and the bronze bracket the four after that. The conference’s last place team will not qualify for the tournament.
The official brackets and schedule for the tournament is still to be determined.
Wednesday’s victory, however, will only help East Fairmont’s standing as it snapped a six-game losing streak for the Bees versus conference teams (East Fairmont lost both games of a doubleheader against Liberty, but only one counts toward the conference standings).
Nuzum was the lifeforce behind the crucial victory with her performance in the circle, as she went the full seven innings and allowed just two earned runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts versus just two walks. Nuzum also went 2-for-4 at the plate out of the No. 2 spot, including a double to left field in the sixth inning.
“Blair pitched an excellent game,” Swiger said. “She’s pretty much been that same person all year where you know what you’re going to get from Blair, just like with Madison (Corbin) in the past.”
Dialed in throughout, Nuzum really never faced much in the way of precarious positions, except for the top of the third when she surrendered a lead-off walk and then a one-out single en route to a two-run frame for the Indians. And even in that case, Nuzum did her part to limit the damage to a single run if not for an EFHS throwing error.
Outside of that one minor hiccup, though, she was borderline flawless. She tossed 1-2-3 frames in each of the first and fifth innings, and she had Bridegport’s batters off balance all game with both her pitch selection and ball placement.
“Her change-up was beautiful, she definitely caught us on several of her change-ups,” Bridgeport coach Stephen Howard said. “She did a really nice job.”
Along with Nuzum’s two-way performance, leadoff hitter Carly Ledsome and Nos. 8 and 9 hitters Ryleigh Cowger and Kamy Smock, respectively, came through in big ways at the plate. Ledsome went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, including a monstrous RBI triple in the bottom of the third down the right field line that got EFHS on the board and shaved the deficit to 2-1. Cowger and Smock, meanwhile, combined for four hits and three RBIs to give the Bees a pair of clutch outings at the back end of the order.
Smock, especially, was smoking in the box for the Bees, as she went 3-for-3, including an RBI infield single in the bottom of the fifth that extended East’s lead to 6-2. She also made a very nice defensive grab in the top of the second when she tracked down and reeled in a fly ball to shallow left field. Smock’s snag was one of several on-the-run fly balls the Bees brought in safely Wednesday, as right fielder Hayle King also hauled in a pair.
“The bottom of the lineup was big for us. Smock played (well) today and she hit the ball, and that was big for us to turn the lineup over, because Carly hit the ball really well, too,” Swiger said. “And what our problem has been in the past is (our opponents) have hit routine ground balls or routine fly balls and we just haven’t made the play. That’s been our problem most of the season is we just have one inning where we’re not ready to play.”
On Wednesday, however, the Bees turned the tables, for not only did they sew together a sturdy seven full innings, they put the pressure on Bridgeport and eventually undid the Indians’ early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth and then a three-run fifth.
In the fourth, it was Cowger who delivered the game-tying run with an RBI gap single and then Ledsome who brought across the go-ahead score with an RBI single of her own to right field. Then in the fifth, Bridgeport gift-wrapped the Bees a pair of runs, first with an error and then with a bases-loaded walk, before Smock smacked her RBI single.
The three-run frame drove Bridgeport starter Chloe Pethel from the game after she allowed six hits and four earned runs with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.
“It was one of those games where one bad inning and a couple of errors opened the floodgates and really made the difference,” Howard said. “(East Fairmont) really did what they needed to do defensively and offensively and we didn’t.”
Makenna Smith led Bridgeport with two hits, while Maci Cook tallied a team-high two RBIs.
