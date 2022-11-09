FAIRMONT — East Fairmont High was abuzz Wednesday, as seniors Morgan Cochran and Brenna Blauvelt put pen to pager to compete collegiately and cement their future homes.
Cochran signed to play women’s basketball at Bethany College, while Blauvelt signed on to participate in acrobatics and tumbling at Fairmont State.
Bethany College, located about 90 minutes from Fairmont in West Virginia’s northern panhandle, is an NCAA division-three university that holds the distinction as the first higher learning institution in West Virginia, established in 1840.
The small-school feel appealed to Cochran and her plans for her future.
“I liked the environment, the coach, the players, and I just like smaller schools,” Cochran said. “I feel like smaller schools, with my major, that’s what’s best. I’m going to major in biology and minor in physical therapy.”
The Bethany College Bisons are coached by Mikayla Lopez, who first reached out to Cochran at an offseason tournament.
“Coach Beckman invited us to go to [West Liberty] and we had a three-v.-three tournament,” Cochran said. “A couple minutes in I get a text from Coach Lopez, ‘Hey, I just heard a lot about you,’ and she reached out to me and we had about a 30-minute talk on the phone.
“I went to her school, we talked for awhile there, and she was just so engaged. She reminded me a lot of coach Beckman, hyper and a lot of energy, I love that. She seemed very interested, it’s very close to home, the school’s a beautiful place, and I thought this’d be a great pick.”
The Bisons finished 15-11 last season, making it to the Presidents Athletic Conference semifinals. The school adds height and experience by signing the Bees’ senior, a leader on the team listed at 5’11”.
“The coach has been great, she really cares about the family, that’s the kind of environment that I want to be in,” Cochran said.
Blauvelt, a cheerleader at East Fairmont, heads just down the road to Fairmont State, where she joins a division-one acro and tumbling program in the Falcons.
Blauvelt heads into some unfamiliar waters with the signing, though after going through a workout with Fairmont State the senior feels ready to tackle acrobatics and tumbling.
“I love cheer, but getting to step out of my comfort zone and do what they had me do at the practice I went to, I instantly really clicked with the sport,” Blauvelt said.
Fairmont State advanced to the NCATA National Championships last season, making it to the final four teams in the country.
With a past history of success exhibited through nine NCATA appearances since 2011, Blauvelt was interested in being a part of the Falcons’ future successes.
“I know that they have a really good program, and that’s why I wanted to see how it was,” Blauvelt said. “I’m excited to see where it takes me.”
Blauvelt will get back to work after celebrating her signing, tasked with state competition in December, as well as cheering on the East Fairmont Bees football program in the state playoffs.
“I’m glad our team finished runners-up and get to take it to the state level in December,” Blauvelt said.
Blauvelt said she is undecided at this time, but is considering working in health care after college.
