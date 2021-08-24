FAIRMONT — The East Fairmont girls soccer team dominated the early goings Tuesday versus the Wheeling Central Catholic Knights. And the middle goings. And the late goings.
By the end of the contest, the Bees had dominated the ball and stayed on the offensive for nearly the entire game, winning their first game of their 2021 season 3-to-0 in front of the home crowd at East-West Stadium.
The first of those goals came just at the 38:00 mark of the first half on a rocket that crossed from the right goalpost to the left from Madison Fortier. Her teammate Chloelle Fitz joined her in the scoring column at the 13:38 mark of the opening half, sneaking the ball right under the diving goalkeeper.
Wheeling Catholic goalie Brooke Porter was peppered by Bees wingers all game, and kept the ball in front of her for the most part, making impressive saves with her hands, and feet, to keep the Knights within striking distance for much of the game.
Though East Fairmont did not have an insurmountable lead at any point, leading 2-to-0 at halftime and finishing the game ahead by three goals, the Bees were always in control and on the offensive. East Fairmont rarely even saw the ball reach their side of the field.
The Knights did get a chance to put points on the board some 10 minutes into the second half when a misstep at midfield from East Fairmont led to a wide open breakaway from Wheeling Catholic, and a clean one-on-one against Bees goalkeeper Zoe Boyles. After one too many touches though, Boyles was able to jump on top of the ball and extinguish one of the only opportunities the Knights had to threaten.
Though East Fairmont kept control of the ball the vast majority of the contest, Bees head coach Eric Wright would’ve liked to see more efficiency from his crew.
“We did a great job moving the ball up until towards the finish,” Wright said. “I don’t keep the greatest stats, I believe we probably had in the neighborhood of 19 to 21 shots on goal, we probably had over 30 shots altogether, so we need to finish better.”
“We lost focus a lot, we felt comfortable so we weren’t focused all the time, I said before we’ve got to be more consistent and that showed today, our focus is what really needed to stand out today and it just wasn’t there.”
Fortier found the net again in the second half, capitalizing off a searching cross from Fitz that froze the Knights defense and gave Fortier the opening to tap in a goal from short range.
Despite her two goals on the night, Fortier echoed her coach’s critiques.
“I was pretty happy with myself,” Fortier said. “But I do think we all could’ve played a little bit better and focused more.”
“We just need to keep communicating, keep our focus and keep playing our game.”
The Bees play again Friday night on the road against Weir.
