FAIRMONT — Before the start of the season, the East Fairmont Bees were counting on their depth to be a strength of their team.
So far, so good.
The Bees (1-0) took down the Preston Knights (0-1) in their first game of the season in front of their home crowd Tuesday. Twelve Bees scored in the contest, as East got contributions up and down their roster.
“I thought we played hard, extremely hard,” East head coach Tyrone Asterino said. “I thought we played well together. We’ve got a group of kids that have bought in so far, and are understanding that we’re a ‘We’ basketball team, not an ‘I.’”
The game got off to a slow start, the two teams combining to shoot 0-7 to kick off the action. Preston’s Daniel Long scored the first basket of either team’s season on a putback at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter. Preston’s lead would not endure for too long, as East began stretching out a lead of their own. A 10-2 East run followed, fueled by threes from Evan Parr and A.J. Copenhaver.
East splashed in five three Tuesday, with three coming from Evan Parr. The Bees’ offense was more spaced-out than their three-point totals would indicate, with players like Copenhaver and Carter Saunders each dropping in several mid-range jump shots.
“At the beginning, I thought [East’s shooting] was a little helter-skelter, but it got better as we played,” Asterino said. “We settled in a little bit, and then we were able to start pressing and do some things from that side of it. I don’t know what our percentage was but I think it definitely increased from the start of the game.”
East lead 20-13 after the first quarter, and 44-31 at halftime. The game adopted a breakneck pace the farther along it went, with East forcing quick turnovers and scoring before the Knights defense even had time to get back.
Asterino’s squad were active in passing lanes and trapped in the half court to great effect. The Bees racked up 23 steals, with Parr recording three, Saunders getting four, Jackson Crouso getting five, Maddox Boyers getting three, and Blake hunt getting three.
Generating a ton of turnovers was the prime factor in East’s success, and their defense allowed only six points in the third quarter.
“That’s what we want to do, to be able to push it — without turning it over ourselves,” Asterino said. “Try to get fast break, easy points. We’re not all that big, size-wise, 6’3”, 6’4”. We’re better scoring from our defense going to offense than trying to set up and push things inside to the post because we really don’t have a big post in there. I thought our guys did a great job.”
East continued to get the better of Preston, the lead ballooning to 37 by the end of the third quarter. The large lead afforded the chance for Asterino to give extended run to sophomores like Hunt, and Greyson Stewart, who finished with nine points each.
“That’s how we practice, that’s exactly what we want to do. It doesn’t matter if it’s our senior group of six, our junior group of five, or our sophomore group of 10, those guys are all capable of playing, and our intentions are to let them play. As you saw, we put five sophomores in there at one time, subbed five-for-five. And they can play, that’s the nice thing. We’re going to try to groom those kids and get them more time as we go.”
Parr lead East in scoring with 19, with Saunders joining him in double figures with 15. Seth Cochran pitched in nine, while Copenhaver finished with eight. Boyers five. Drew Moore and Charlie Hulderman pitched in four apiece, Garrett Haymond finished with three, and Joshua Moore and Avery Brown each had two.
